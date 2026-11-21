Real Madrid keep pressure on Barcelona thanks to a comeback victory against Celta Vigo.

Real Madrid survived a major scare at the Santiago Bernabéu on Saturday night, rallying from a first-half deficit to secure a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Celta Vigo and sustain their relentless charge at the top of LALIGA.

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Maintaining their immense winning momentum across all competitions, Los Blancos relied on a dominant second-half response to break down a stubborn Celta Vigo side, eventually overturning the scoreline to claim all three points and keep the pressure firmly on Barcelona in the title race.

Key match details

The match began with Celta Vigo executing a brave and disciplined game plan. Frustrating the hosts by sitting deep and looking dangerous on the counter-attack, the visitors stunned the Bernabéu crowd by breaking the deadlock before the interval.

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Celta capitalised on a rare defensive lapse to take a 1-0 lead into the half-time break, leaving Real Madrid facing a shocking home upset.

However, Mourinho's side emerged from the tunnel with renewed intensity and attacking purpose. Real Madrid laid siege to the Celta Vigo penalty area, systematically dismantling the visitors' resistance.

The relentless second-half pressure eventually paid off, as Los Blancos found the back of the net twice to flip the script and take a 2-1 lead.