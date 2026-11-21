Man City opened the door — Arsenal refused to walk through it

Premier League champions Arsenal emulated Manchester City after a four-goal thriller against Newcastle United, coming from behind to hold the Magpies to a 2-2 draw — but Mikel Arteta will be frustrated at the missed chances that cost his side all three points.

Arsenal drew 2-2 with Newcastle United in an entertaining Premier League clash.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Gunners missed three of their four big chances.

Mikel Arteta's side managed only four shots on target from 13 attempts.

The result came hours after Manchester City also dropped points.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Arsenal had an opportunity to put pressure on their Premier League title rivals after Manchester City dropped points earlier in the day.

Instead, the Gunners were forced to settle for a 2-2 draw against Newcastle United after failing to make the most of several clear chances.

A battling point on the road. We keep pushing. https://t.co/DsZ1nokQEa — Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 21, 2026

Arsenal failed to make their dominance count

Advertisement

Advertisement

Arsenal failed to make their dominance countFor large parts of the first half, Arsenal looked like a team ready to take control of the Premier League title race.

The champions played with purpose, created openings and repeatedly found ways through Newcastle's defence. However, despite generating enough opportunities to put the game beyond doubt, they lacked the clinical edge required at the highest level.

That wastefulness ultimately proved costly.

Arsenal finished the match having missed three big chances and managed only four shots on target from 13 attempts. Against a side as resilient as Newcastle, those numbers were always likely to come back and haunt them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Newcastle refused to go away

While Arsenal impressed before the interval, Newcastle delivered an excellent response after the break.

The Magpies gradually grew into the contest and began creating problems for Arteta's side, turning what initially appeared to be an Arsenal victory into a fiercely contested battle. As the intensity increased, so did the quality of the match.

The two teams traded goals, momentum and attacking opportunities in a contest that showcased exactly why the Premier League remains one of the most entertaining competitions in the world.

Advertisement

Advertisement

By full-time, a draw felt fair . Arsenal had been the better side in the first half. Newcastle were arguably stronger in the second.

Missed opportunity in the title race

The result will be particularly frustrating for Arsenal because of events elsewhere.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Manchester City had already dropped points against Fulham earlier in the day, presenting Arteta's side with a chance to gain ground in the title race. Instead, Arsenal matched City's result rather than capitalising on it.

Over the course of a season, title races are often defined by small margins. Supporters may look back on this match as one of those afternoons when a huge opportunity slipped away.

What Arteta will be thinking

The Arsenal manager will likely take positives from parts of the performance.

His side created chances, showed character to come from behind and demonstrated once again why they remain one of the league's strongest attacking teams.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At the same time, the statistics tell a story that cannot be ignored. Four big chances created should normally be enough to win a football match. Converting only one of them gave Newcastle the belief that they could stay in the contest.