UN demands release of the abducted children and teachers in Oyo state

UN demands release of the abducted children and teachers in Oyo state

UN demands immediate release of pupils and teachers abducted in Oyo and Borno, urges stronger school Protection in Nigeria

The United Nations has called for the immediate release of pupils and teachers abducted in recent attacks in Oyo and Borno states, urging Nigerian authorities to intensify rescue efforts and strengthen school security.

The UN has called for the immediate release of pupils and teachers abducted in Oyo and Borno States.

It urged Nigerian authorities to intensify rescue operations and strengthen school security.

The statement comes amid renewed school kidnapping incidents across different regions of Nigeria.

The UN warned that attacks on schools threaten education and community stability.

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The United Nations has called for the immediate release of pupils and teachers abducted in recent attacks in Oyo and Borno States, as concern mounts over the safety of schoolchildren in Nigeria following renewed waves of kidnappings.

The appeal was made by the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, who expressed deep concern over the abductions and the rising threat posed to educational institutions across different parts of the country.

The UN urged Nigerian authorities to intensify ongoing rescue operations aimed at securing the safe return of the abducted pupils and teachers, while also strengthening protection mechanisms around schools, particularly in high-risk areas.

UN president, Annalena Baerbock

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It further called for accountability and justice, urging that those responsible for the attacks be identified and prosecuted in accordance with the law.

The statement comes amid heightened tension following the abduction of pupils and teachers in Oyo State, an incident that has sparked nationwide concern and prompted renewed discussions on school safety and internal security preparedness.

A separate incident in Borno State, where armed groups also reportedly abducted schoolchildren and staff, has further intensified fears over the vulnerability of schools despite existing security interventions and the federal government’s Safe Schools initiatives.

Nigeria has in recent years experienced repeated attacks on educational institutions, particularly in the northern region, leading to mass abductions that have drawn both domestic outrage and international condemnation.

Notable among such incidents are the Chibok and Dapchi school kidnappings, which remain reference points in discussions around insecurity and education safety in the country.

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President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The UN emphasized that protecting children and ensuring safe access to education remains a critical responsibility of the state, warning that continued attacks on schools could have long-term consequences on education outcomes and community stability.

It also reiterated the need for strengthened early-warning systems, improved intelligence coordination, and faster response mechanisms to prevent and respond to such incidents.

The call adds to growing pressure on Nigerian authorities to review current security strategies around schools and vulnerable communities, particularly in regions prone to armed attacks.

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