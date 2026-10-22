What happened to Broda Shaggi? How a stray bullet left him fearing he would never perform again

The Nigerian comedian spent months recovering from a gunshot injury that affected his mobility and kept him away from the public eye. Here is what happened and what he has revealed about the ordeal.

Broda Shaggi said a stray bullet struck his hip on March 9, 2026, as he and his team were leaving a brand activation.

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He underwent surgery in Nigeria and later travelled to Dubai for further treatment after struggling to regain movement in his injured leg.

The comedian said he can now stand and walk but still uses crutches for support, and has promised fans new projects.

A celebrity party is nearly incomplete without the appearance of Broda Shaggi for one good reason: He knows how to have a great time and gives his fans enough content to have them doubling over with laughter.

Broda Shaggi. Source: Bella Naija

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Aside from this, he makes hilarious skits that leave viewers in stitches.

So when the Nigerian comedian disappeared from our screens for months, everyone wondered: What happened to Broda Shaggi?

The skit maker, known for his energetic performances, dancing and comic characters, had gone unusually quiet after reports emerged in March 2026 that he had been shot.

Recall that in September 2024, Broda Shaggi revealed that he almost lost his life before his birthday and thanked God for giving him a second chance at life.

On October 21, 2026, the comedian finally shared his account of what happened, revealing how a stray bullet struck his hip, left him fearing for his life and forced him to undergo surgery in Nigeria and Dubai.

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The injury also threatened the work that had made him popular. Shaggi, whose real name is Samuel Perry, said he worried that he might never dance, act or perform as he used to, and that his audience might forget him while he recovered.

Here is what happened, from the day he was shot to his recovery and the questions that remain unanswered.

Broda Shaggi won the best actor in a comedy at the 2022 AMVCA

How was Broda Shaggi shot?

Shaggi said the incident happened on March 9, 2026, after he had completed a brand activation assignment with his team.

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According to his account, they were leaving the area and had reached the expressway when traffic slowed because of a crowd. He suddenly heard a loud bang.

At first, he could see people moving and talking outside the vehicle but could not hear what they were saying. When he touched his hip, he discovered that he was bleeding. That was when he realised he had been hit by what he described as a stray bullet.

The comedian said he was overwhelmed by fear and kept thinking about whether he would survive. He eventually lost consciousness and remained unconscious until he arrived at the hospital.

“I didn’t want to die,” he said while recounting the experience.

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The injury required urgent medical attention. According to Shaggi, he was initially taken to a hospital where staff administered first aid before he was transferred because the facility did not have enough equipment to manage his condition.

He recalled sweating, holding his injured leg and desperately hoping a doctor would tell him that he would be fine.

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Which hospital treated Broda Shaggi?

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When the shooting first became public in March, PUNCH reported that Shaggi was taken to Blooming Care Hospital in Alakuko, Lagos, before being referred to Duchess Hospital in Ikeja.

The Lagos State Police Command confirmed that a private hospital had reported a gunshot victim who was identified as the comedian. However, there was uncertainty about where the shooting actually happened.

Early reports placed the incident beneath the Sango-Ota bridge in Ogun State. The Ogun State Police Command subsequently said it could not confirm that the shooting occurred within its jurisdiction.

The Guardian also reported allegations from anonymous sources suggesting that the incident might have occurred around the Ajegunle axis in Lagos and that personnel connected to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) might have been involved.

The NSCDC said it was investigating the report. However, the public reports reviewed do not establish who fired the bullet or confirm that security personnel were responsible.

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Shaggi's October account explained what he experienced but did not resolve all the questions surrounding the shooting.

How serious was his injury?

The bullet struck Shaggi in the hip, but the consequences extended beyond the immediate wound.

The comedian said he underwent surgery in Nigeria. After the operation, however, he struggled with movement in his injured leg and became worried about whether he would recover sufficiently to resume his work.

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He recalled waking up in pain and finding that he could not move his leg as he had hoped. The experience left him questioning why he had to go through such suffering.

For someone whose performances often involve dancing and energetic physical comedy, the uncertainty was particularly frightening.

Shaggi said he had grown up dancing with his father and could not imagine a future in which he could no longer dance, sing or perform.

He also described questioning God during his recovery before eventually finding comfort in his faith and becoming grateful that the injury had not been worse.

Shaggi said he eventually travelled to Dubai for further surgery after his initial treatment in Nigeria did not restore movement in his leg as he had hoped.

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According to his account, he had been told that further treatment and physiotherapy would be necessary. After approximately four months, he decided to seek medical care abroad.

In Dubai, he was examined by a doctor he identified as Dr Anil. Shaggi said the doctor discussed the procedure with him and agreed to proceed with the surgery.

The comedian described the decision as a turning point because it gave him renewed hope that he could regain his mobility.

He said his recovery progressed quickly after the operation. According to his account, he was able to stand with support on the second day and walk with crutches on the third day.

The improvement was significant compared with the period when he could not place his injured leg on the ground and depended on two crutches to move.

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Shaggi said he could stand without crutches and walk by the time he shared his story, although he still needed them for support.

His account suggests that he has made progress but is continuing to recover.

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How the shooting affected his career and mental wellbeing

Before the shooting, Shaggi said he had maintained a demanding work schedule for years.

He moved between writing content, filming skits, making music and travelling for engagements. Being unable to work for months therefore affected both his livelihood and his sense of purpose.

He said he tried to keep himself occupied during his hospitalisation by writing and working on a YouTube series.

However, watching other entertainers continue producing content was emotionally difficult because he did not know whether he would be able to return to the same level of activity.

“There were moments where I would see videos of my colleagues. I would laugh and sometimes I would just start to cry,” he recalled.

He said the uncertainty was painful because he could not imagine himself being unable to do the things he loved.

The comedian also worried about losing the audience he had built over the years. After spending months away from his usual work, he feared that fans might move on without him.

Shaggi's prolonged absence made his fans worried, particularly after reports of his shooting emerged in March.

In August, he shared a hospital clip and acknowledged the support he had received while away. On October 20, he posted a video reflecting on the incident and promised to share his story the following day.

The full account, released on October 21, offered a more detailed explanation of his injury, medical treatment and the emotional difficulties he experienced during recovery.

He also used the opportunity to reassure fans that he was preparing new projects. Rather than asking people to feel sorry for him, Shaggi said he wanted them to be grateful that he had survived.

He described the experience as a second chance at life and promised to return to their screens with new work.

Who shot Broda Shaggi?

Who shot Broda Shaggi?

Despite Shaggi's detailed account, one major question remains unanswered: who fired the bullet?

The comedian described the projectile as a stray bullet, but the public accounts reviewed do not identify the shooter or establish the circumstances in which the weapon was discharged.

The initial reports also differed over whether the shooting happened in Ogun State or Lagos. The Ogun police said they could not confirm that the incident occurred within their jurisdiction, while the NSCDC said it was investigating allegations that its personnel might have been involved.