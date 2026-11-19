BUA Group founder Abdul Samad Rabiu reveals how sudden government policy changes and competition forced the abandonment of BUA's Port Harcourt sugar refinery, before AfCFTA created a new path forward.

BUA Group founder Abdul Samad Rabiu says his planned sugar refinery in Port Harcourt was abandoned after a new government policy restricted companies from operating more than one refinery.

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Rabiu alleged that the policy came after a competitor, whom he identified as Dangote, approached the government over sugar industry regulations.

He said the policy introduced sugar import allocations, with competitors receiving a larger share of the allocation.

The billionaire later said he reconsidered the project because of opportunities created by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

BUA Group founder Abdul Samad Rabiu has claimed that his company’s plan to operate a sugar refinery in Port Harcourt was halted after a new government policy changed the rules of the sugar industry.

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Speaking about his experience in Nigeria’s sugar sector, Rabiu alleged that the policy was introduced after his major competitor, Dangote, went to the government with a proposal that affected how sugar refineries could operate in Nigeria.

Abdul Samad Rabiu, founder of BUA Group, on how Dangote stopped his Porthacourt Sugar Refinery from operating He says Dangote went to the government and came up with the idea. That anyone building sugar refinery in Nigeria must have a sugar plantation, must be seen to be doing a backward integration program and must not operate more than one refinery in Nigeria. And the government would give allocation to import raw sugar. He also says they were halfway into completing the project but they had to abandon it. — Tuchel (@Officially_Kriz) November 19, 2026

According to him, the policy required every sugar refinery operator to have a plantation as part of the government’s Backward Integration Programme (BIP). It also limited companies from operating more than one refinery in the country.

Rabiu said BUA was already halfway through completing its refinery project when the new regulation was introduced.

He said: “When we started the sugar refinery, the same competitor now decided there is no way we allow the sugar refinery in Port Harcourt to operate, so they came up with another idea, went to the government and was like, look, anybody building a sugar refinery in Nigeria must have a sugar plantation, must be seen to be doing a BIP, which is Backward Integration Programme.”

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He explained that although backward integration itself was not a bad idea, the restriction on owning multiple refineries became a major challenge for BUA.

The BUA Group founder revealed that the company faced restrictions after the government introduced new sugar import allocation rules.

Rabiu said the company was later informed by the Minister of Trade that it could not operate the Port Harcourt refinery because BUA already had another refinery in Lagos.

“Halfway completing the project, we were told by the Minister of Trade that we're not allowed to operate, because only one company can have one refinery, therefore, if you already have one in Lagos, you can’t have another sugar refinery in Port Harcourt.”

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According to him, the government also introduced a system where companies needed approval and allocations before importing raw sugar for refining.

He said the policy meant the government would decide how much raw sugar each company could bring into the country. Rabiu claimed that when the first allocation was released, a competitor received the majority share.

“The competitor got 70%, we got 20%. The remaining 10%, they kept it as a buffer in case there was a shortage.”

He said the situation forced BUA to abandon the Port Harcourt refinery project because continuing with the investment without access to raw sugar supply would not have made business sense.

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“I had to abandon Port Harcourt because I saw clearly that there would not have been any way we could operate Port Harcourt without getting allocation from the government.”

The billionaire discussed how AfCFTA created a new opportunity to revive the sugar refinery as a destination refinery for African markets.

However, the billionaire said he later revisited the project after considering opportunities under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Rabiu explained that Nigeria remains one of the few countries in sub-Saharan Africa with large-scale sugar refining capacity, while many other African countries still depend heavily on imported sugar.

He said this created an opportunity to build what is known as a destination refinery — a model used in countries such as India, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.

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A destination refinery imports raw sugar and processes it into refined sugar closer to the market where it will be consumed.

Rabiu said the AfCFTA agreement made him reconsider completing the refinery so it could serve not only Nigeria but other African markets.