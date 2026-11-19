Lionel Messi’s mother Celia Cuccittini, has delivered a powerful personal endorsement to young Argentina midfielder Nico Paz, telling him he is her son’s successor.

The emotional exchange took place after Messi’s farewell match for Argentina, a 3-0 victory over Benin on 6 October at the Monumental.

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According to Paz’s uncle, Fabián Paz, speaking on Radio La Red via MARCA, the Como player emerged from the dressing room to find Celia Cuccittini in tears.

“Nico went over to greet her because he knew her, and she took his hand and said to him: ‘You are my son’s successor,’” Fabián Paz recounted.

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The young midfielder left the encounter “shocked,” later telling his uncle he could not believe what had just happened and describing the moment as “very incredible.”

🥹 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐌𝐄𝐒𝐒𝐈 𝐅𝐀𝐌𝐈𝐋𝐘 𝐀𝐏𝐏𝐑𝐎𝐕𝐀𝐋? 𝐍𝐈𝐂𝐎 𝐏𝐀𝐙 𝐇𝐀𝐒 𝐆𝐎𝐓 𝐈𝐓 🇦🇷✔️ Lionel Messi’s mother has told Nico Paz that he is going to be La Pulga’s 𝒔𝒖𝒄𝒄𝒆𝒔𝒔𝒐𝒓 in the Argentina national team, Paz’s uncle reveals to @radiolared ✨ During Messi’s farewell, Paz came out of the dressing room and saw Celia in tears. When he went to say hello, she took his hand and told him, “𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐲 𝐬𝐨𝐧’𝐬 𝐬𝐮𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐨𝐫” 🫂🩵 “His uncle later recalled Nico getting into the car and saying, “𝐈 𝐜𝐚𝐧’𝐭 𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐯𝐞 𝐰𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐣𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐝!” 🤯 — 433 (@433) November 18, 2026

Nico Paz, a Real Madrid academy graduate now starring for Como and the national team, has emerged as one of the leading candidates to inherit Argentina’s iconic No. 10 shirt in the post-Messi era.

He has scored multiple goals in recent internationals, including a brace against Costa Rica, and continues to impress with his creativity and composure.

Nico Paz really learnt from Messi 🤩 https://t.co/RlWEbCXbNe — Dafa_1 (@1_phadaH) November 17, 2026

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Despite the weight of the compliment, his uncle insisted the 22-year-old remains grounded.

“Nico is a very calm and humble person. He does not have it in his head to be Messi’s successor.

"For him, the greatest thing was meeting him and playing with Leo, and that was like touching the sky with his hands.”

The revelation has only intensified the growing narrative around Paz as the natural heir to Messi’s mantle for the Albiceleste.

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