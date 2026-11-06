I don't regret what I did to Ronaldo - Portugal boss declares

Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus has insisted he has no regrets over his handling of Cristiano Ronaldo, a day after the five-time Ballon d’Or winner announced his international retirement.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday while naming his squad for the upcoming Nations League fixtures, Jesus was asked whether he would change anything about the situation that led to Ronaldo’s exit.

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“I wouldn’t change anything, absolutely nothing,” Jesus said.

“I made a decision as a coach, putting the interests of my team and the Portuguese national team first. I’m convinced that I didn’t do anything to cause what happened.”

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The 72-year-old also stated he feels no guilt over the end of Ronaldo’s record-breaking career, which finished with 234 caps and 146 goals.

“Maybe I rushed things, but not because of me. It was in his head… But no, I don’t feel guilty about anything regarding his departure. I respect his decision.”

The fallout began in late September when Ronaldo was left as an unused substitute in Portugal’s 2-1 Nations League win over Norway, despite warming up in the second half.

Ronaldo Portuguese legend || Imago

The 41-year-old subsequently left the national team camp.

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Jesus had previously managed Ronaldo at Al-Nassr and said the pair had discussed workload management, but the coach maintained all decisions were made with the team’s interests as the priority.

Jesus added that he had expected Ronaldo to return and had even considered calling him up for the current window.