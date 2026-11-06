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Tuchel snubs Palmer but puts Bellingham on precipice of history

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 17:14 - 06 November 2026
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England manager Thomas Tuchel has left out Cole Palmer once again while handing Jobe Bellingham his first senior call-up.
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England manager Thomas Tuchel has officially unveiled his squad for the upcoming November UEFA Nations League fixtures against Croatia and Spain, making a pair of ruthless decisions that have immediately dominated the international break narrative.

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The German tactician has controversially omitted fully fit Chelsea star Cole Palmer while simultaneously handing a maiden senior call-up to Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jobe Bellingham, setting the stage for a historic family milestone alongside his older brother, Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham.

The Palmer exclusion

Despite being one of the Premier League's most lethal attackers this season, Palmer finds himself firmly frozen out of the national setup.

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The 24-year-old playmaker, with six goal contributions in nine Premier League clashes this season, was notably left out of Tuchel's squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and his prolonged international exile continues.

Tuchel justified previous omissions by explicitly citing Palmer's recent history of withdrawing from international camps.

The managerstated that Palmer misses "too many opportunities" to play for his country, opting instead to maintain continuity with the attacking midfielders who participated in previous camps, while insisting the decision was "not personal."

The Bellingham brothers prepare for history

In stark contrast to Palmer's despair, the Bellingham family is on the verge of English football immortality.

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Following his impressive performances for Borussia Dortmund, including a recent 90-minute display in a 2-1 Champions League victory over Real Betis on November 4, 19-year-old Jobe Bellingham has been deservedly elevated to the senior squad.

If Jobe and 23-year-old Jude share the pitch against either Croatia at Wembley on Thursday, November 12, or world champions Spain at the Metropolitano Stadium on Sunday, November 15, they will make history.

They would become only the third set of brothers in the modern era to represent the England national team concurrently. The Bellinghams would follow in the legendary footsteps of Sir Bobby and Jack Charlton, who famously lifted the 1966 World Cup together, and Gary and Phil Neville, who concurrently anchored the English defence throughout the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Kane set to break record

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Beyond the headline-grabbing Palmer and Bellingham storylines, the November squad features other monumental developments.

Newly crowned 2026 Ballon d'Or winner Harry Kane is perfectly poised to rewrite the history books. The Bayern Munich striker, fresh off signing a lucrative new contract in Germany, currently sits on 125 international caps, sharing the all-time appearance record with legendary goalkeeper Peter Shilton. Kane will outright claim the national record if he takes the field in either of the upcoming international fixtures.

Additionally, Fulham teenager Josh King has received his first official inclusion after previously training with the senior squad ahead of the 2026 World Cup, highlighting Tuchel's willingness to integrate the next generation of English talent.

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