Cristiano Ronaldo retires with two untouchable world records

Cristiano Ronaldo's international career has come to an end, but the Portugal icon leaves the game with records that may never be broken. The legendary forward retires as the most-capped player and highest goalscorer in men's international football history.

Cristiano Ronaldo has announced his retirement from international football after a record-breaking 234 appearances for Portugal.

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The Portugal captain leaves as the highest goalscorer in men's international football history with 146 goals.

Guinness World Records highlighted Ronaldo's unmatched achievements following his emotional retirement announcement.

The 41-year-old exits the international stage as one of football's most decorated and influential players.

Cristiano Ronaldo's international journey may be over, but the records he leaves behind continue to underline his extraordinary impact on football.

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Following the announcement of his retirement from international football, attention has quickly shifted to the remarkable numbers that defined the Portugal captain's career.

Cristiano Ronaldo Records

Ronaldo officially bows out as the most-capped player in men's international football history, having represented Portugal an astonishing 234 times.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner also retires as the highest goalscorer ever in men's international football, finishing with an incredible 146 goals for his country.

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Portugal s Cristiano Ronaldo in the fight with Grece s Giourkas Seitaridis during Euro 2004 in Portugal on July 4, 2004. Photo by Christian Liewig/ABACAPRESS.COM

Those achievements further cement Ronaldo's status as one of the greatest players the game has ever seen.

The 41-year-old confirmed his retirement in an emotional statement, bringing an end to a 23-year international career that saw him become the face of Portuguese football and one of the sport's biggest global icons.

Cristiano Ronaldo has officially retired from international football 🇵🇹 He retires with the most caps in international football (234) and most goals in international football (146) 🐐 — Guinness World Records (@GWR) November 5, 2026

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Beyond the records, Ronaldo leaves behind a legacy filled with unforgettable moments, historic victories and major trophies for Portugal.

However, it is the two numbers attached to his name that may prove the hardest for future generations to match. A total of 234 international appearances and 146 international goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo with the Ballon d'Or.

As tributes continue to pour in from fans, teammates and football clubs around the world, many supporters believe those records could stand for years, if not decades.

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Retirement may have closed the chapter on Ronaldo's international career, but his place in football history remains untouched.