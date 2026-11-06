DJ Cuppy reveals why she no longer wants the colour pink to define her image after 17 years

After 17 years of defining her public image with the colour pink, DJ Cuppy explains why she no longer wants to be boxed into one shade, opening up to GQ Poland about her evolving brand and femininity.

DJ Cuppy says pink defined her public image for about 17 years.

She initially used the colour to express her femininity in a male-dominated music industry.

She now believes she can express herself through any colour without being tied to pink.

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DJ Cuppy has explained why she has moved away from pink, the colour she says defined her image for 17 years, saying growth means she should not be boxed into one shade.

The DJ and producer, whose full name is Florence Otedola, spoke in an interview with GQ Poland, part of her feature in the magazine's November 2026 edition. A clip was shared on X on Friday.

"I was known for the colour pink and it was my identity for so many years, and a lot of people are asking what happened to the pink," she said. "I don't think I should be boxed into a colour."

“But Cuppy what happened to all the pink?” https://t.co/Al66OIgaG1 — Cuppy (@cuppymusic) November 6, 2026

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She said pink was never only about fashion. It stood for power, vibrancy, expression and being unapologetic. All of that, she said, is still her, but she can now express it through other colours as well.

She traced the colour back to the start of her career about 17 years ago. As a young woman in an industry dominated by men, she said, she used pink to show her femininity and "stay in the room."

Experience has changed that. "Now that I've been through a lot of doors and kicked down some windows, I feel like I can represent my femininity through any colour," she said.

Asked to describe her style today, she called it "vibrant, grounded and ethnical," and said she thinks of herself as a woman in a male-dominated industry when she thinks about how she dresses.

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She did not link the change to any single moment, and she did not say she has stopped wearing pink altogether. Her point was that it no longer has to be her signature.

Cuppy became widely recognised for pink hair, outfits and accessories, and the colour was a major part of her public brand for years. She is the daughter of businessman Femi Otedola, and is also a music producer and philanthropist.