Cristiano Ronaldo’s wife Georgina and mother Dolores react to Portugal retirement

Cristiano Ronaldo’s decision to retire from international football after 234 caps and 146 goals for Portugal drew emotional tributes from his wife Georgina Rodriguez and mother Dolores Aveiro following his announcement

Cristiano Ronaldo’s decision to end his 23-year international career has prompted emotional reactions from the two women closest to him, with wife Georgina Rodriguez and mother Maria Dolores Aveiro paying tribute following his announcement.

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Georgina sends emotional message after Ronaldo announcement

Georgina reacted to Ronaldo’s retirement announcement with crying and heart-shaped emojis in the comments of his farewell post, expressing her pride and affection for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

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The model and influencer has been a constant presence throughout Ronaldo’s career, supporting him as he helped Portugal secure two major international trophies.

Her response reflected the personal significance of the decision after years of travelling alongside the forward through the highs and pressures of representing his country.

Dolores pays tribute to her ‘darling boy’

Ronaldo’s mother, Maria Dolores Aveiro, also shared an emotional message beneath her son’s farewell video. The 71-year-old wrote, “Meu querido menino da mãe” (“My darling boy”), adding seven crying emojis as she reacted to the announcement.

Dolores supported Ronaldo through his formative years in Madeira and his move to Sporting Lisbon as a teenager, long before he became Portugal’s most celebrated footballer.

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The 41-year-old announced his retirement on Thursday after a period of reflection following the previous international break. His decision comes weeks after a public dispute with head coach Jorge Jesus, which saw him leave the national team camp before receiving a suspension from the Portuguese Football Federation.