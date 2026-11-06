Hearkbreak for Nigeria: Victor Osimhen set for surgery After Champions League injury blow

Galatasaray have confirmed that Victor Osimhen will undergo arthroscopic knee surgery after suffering an injury during the club's UEFA Champions League victory over Stuttgart, raising concerns for both the Turkish champions and Nigeria.

Galatasaray have confirmed Victor Osimhen suffered a left knee injury against Stuttgart.

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MRI scans detected a loose body in the striker's knee.

Osimhen is scheduled to undergo arthroscopic surgery at Maslak Acıbadem Hospital.

The injury could become a concern for Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle ahead of future international fixtures.

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Victor Osimhen's excellent season with Galatasaray has suffered an unexpected setback after the club confirmed the Nigerian striker will undergo knee surgery following an injury sustained in the UEFA Champions League.

The Turkish giants released a statement confirming that the Super Eagles star picked up a strain in his left knee during their 2-0 victory over VfB Stuttgart on Matchday 4 of the Champions League league phase.

Victor Osimhen | Imago

What Galatasaray said

According to Galatasaray, further examinations revealed an additional issue requiring surgical intervention.

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The club announced:

"Victor Osimhen. In the UEFA Champions League match we played against VfB Stuttgart, our player Victor Osimhen sustained a strain in his left knee, and MRI examinations detected a loose body.

Acıbadem Sağlık Raporu | Victor Osimhen UEFA Şampiyonlar Ligi’nde VfB Stuttgart ile oynadığımız karşılaşmada sol dizinde esneme oluşan ve yapılan MR tetkiklerinde serbest fragman tespit edilen oyuncumuz Victor Osimhen için yarın Maslak Acıbadem Hastanesi’nde kulüp doktorumuz Yener İnce tarafından yapılacak artroskopik diz cerrahisi planlanmıştır. Oyuncumuz bu nedenle yarın oynayacağımız Amed S. F. maçı kadrosundan çıkartılmıştır. — Galatasaray SK (@GalatasaraySK) November 6, 2026

"An arthroscopic knee surgery will be performed tomorrow at Maslak Acıbadem Hospital by our club doctor Yener İnce.

"For this reason, our player has been removed from the squad for tomorrow's match against Amed S.F."

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The news comes as a significant blow for Galatasaray, who have relied heavily on Osimhen's goals and leadership during another impressive campaign.

Osimhen

The Super Eagles striker featured as the Turkish champions secured a valuable 2-0 victory over Stuttgart at RAMS Park in Istanbul, but it appears the match came at a cost.

While Galatasaray have not provided a recovery timeline, the decision to proceed with surgery immediately suggests the club is keen to address the issue before it worsens.

The development is also likely to concern Nigeria supporters.

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Osimhen remains the focal point of Eric Chelle's Super Eagles project and is widely regarded as the team's most important attacking player.

Nigerian coach Eric Chelle.

Any extended absence could present a challenge for both club and country, particularly with important fixtures approaching in the coming months.

For now, attention will turn to the surgery and Osimhen's rehabilitation programme, with Galatasaray and Nigeria both hoping the prolific striker returns to action as quickly as possible.