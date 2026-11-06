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Report: Real Madrid launch investigation into Vinicius' poor form

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 20:25 - 06 November 2026
Real Madrid are examining Vinicius Junior’s physical condition in detail as the Brazilian continues to struggle for his best form under Jose Mourinho.
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According to reports in Spain, the club have studied the forward’s situation from every angle, sporting, personal and external, and concluded the issue is purely performance-related.

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As part of that process, Madrid are analysing Vinicius’s body structure and morphology to determine whether any physical changes have contributed to his dip.

Vinicius turns heads with social media post following El Clasico victory
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Observers at the club have noted that the 26-year-old no longer appears to run with the same explosive speed that once made him almost unstoppable.

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Defenders are finding it easier to contain him, and the Brazilian has lost some of the confidence that previously allowed him to take opponents on with regularity.

Vinicius himself is fully aware he is not performing at his peak and is determined to regain his previous levels.

Mourinho is working closely with the player and is prepared to give him time and support. However, the manager has made clear that the team’s interests will always come first.

Reports suggest Vinicius has roughly one month to show significant improvement. Should he fail to adapt to Mourinho’s demands and rediscover his best form, he risks losing his automatic place in the starting XI.

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The Brazilian has managed just one goal and a handful of assists so far this season, a sharp drop from the numbers that made him one of Europe’s most feared attackers in recent campaigns.

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