Report: Real Madrid launch investigation into Vinicius' poor form

Real Madrid are examining Vinicius Junior’s physical condition in detail as the Brazilian continues to struggle for his best form under Jose Mourinho.

According to reports in Spain, the club have studied the forward’s situation from every angle, sporting, personal and external, and concluded the issue is purely performance-related.

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As part of that process, Madrid are analysing Vinicius’s body structure and morphology to determine whether any physical changes have contributed to his dip.

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Observers at the club have noted that the 26-year-old no longer appears to run with the same explosive speed that once made him almost unstoppable.

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Defenders are finding it easier to contain him, and the Brazilian has lost some of the confidence that previously allowed him to take opponents on with regularity.

Vinicius himself is fully aware he is not performing at his peak and is determined to regain his previous levels.

🚨 𝗡𝗘𝗪: Real Madrid are studying Vinícius Jr’s BODY STRUCTURE to understand whether anything has changed physically! The Brazilian is NO LONGER running as fast as before and has lost confidence when taking on defenders. Vinícius knows he is NOT at his best and is determined to return to his previous level. José Mourinho will do everything possible to help him recover, but the TEAM comes first. If Vinícius fails to adapt to Mourinho’s demands, he will be BENCHED. He has ONE MONTH to prove himself. — @eldebate_com — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) November 6, 2026

Mourinho is working closely with the player and is prepared to give him time and support. However, the manager has made clear that the team’s interests will always come first.

Reports suggest Vinicius has roughly one month to show significant improvement. Should he fail to adapt to Mourinho’s demands and rediscover his best form, he risks losing his automatic place in the starting XI.

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