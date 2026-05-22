“I came to Europe as a handsome young man” - Nigerian man laments loneliness, stress abroad amid rising ‘Japa’ trend

A viral video of a Nigerian man lamenting the toll of loneliness and stress abroad has sparked a fresh debate on the mental health of migrants.

A viral video of a Nigerian man lamenting the toll of loneliness and stress abroad has sparked a fresh debate on the mental health of migrants.

A Nigerian man in the UK has gone viral after lamenting how loneliness, stress, and frustration abroad changed his appearance amid Nigeria’s growing “Japa” migration trend.

A Nigerian man living in the UK went viral after saying, “I came to Europe as a young handsome man, but loneliness, fr¥stration and stress have turned me into an ugl¥ old man.”

His comment sparked discussions online about the emotional struggles many Nigerians abroad face, including loneliness, depression, homesickness, and financial pressure.

The “Japa” trend continues to rise as many Nigerians leave the country due to unemployment, economic hardship, poor governance, and unstable education systems.

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The growing wave of migration from Nigeria, popularly called “Japa,” continues to spark conversations online as more Nigerians relocate abroad in search of better opportunities and living conditions.

The term “Japa,” which has now gained international recognition and was recently added to the Oxford English Dictionary, is widely used to describe the increasing number of Nigerians leaving the country for Europe, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

In a viral video currently making rounds on X, formerly known as Twitter, a Nigerian man based in the UK emotionally opened up about the harsh realities of life abroad, revealing how loneliness and stress have affected him since relocating.

According to him, “I came to Europe as a young handsome man, but loneliness, fr¥stration and stress have turned me into an ugl¥ old man.”

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“I came to Europe as a young handsome man, but loneliness, fr¥stration and stress have turned me into an ugl¥ old man” — Man cries out pic.twitter.com/yXTfWetxn9 — Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) May 22, 2026

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The emotional statement has triggered reactions online, with many Nigerians abroad sharing similar experiences about the emotional and mental pressure that often comes with relocation.

Over the past few years, thousands of young Nigerians have left the country due to economic hardship, unemployment, insecurity, and poor living conditions. Many are also moving abroad in search of stable education systems, better healthcare, and improved career opportunities.

Despite the attractive image often associated with life overseas, several Nigerians living abroad have repeatedly spoken about the hidden struggles, including depression, isolation, homesickness, long working hours, and the pressure to survive in expensive foreign countries.

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Many Nigerians abroad work multiple physically demanding shifts to keep up with high living costs and send remittances back to relatives.

Many migrants reportedly take on physically demanding jobs and work multiple shifts just to pay bills and support relatives back home. Some also struggle with adapting to a completely different culture and weather conditions.

The education sector has also contributed to the migration trend. Frequent strikes by university unions such as the Academic Staff Union of Universities and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities have pushed many students to seek education abroad.

Families are now selling lands, houses, and other valuable properties to sponsor relocation plans for their children, hoping they can secure a better future outside Nigeria.

According to data from the UK’s Higher Education Statistics Agency, about 128,777 Nigerian students enrolled in British universities between 2015 and the end of 2022.

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Persistent strikes in Nigerian universities have driven over 120,000 students to enroll in UK institutions alone in recent years.

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Canada has also remained one of the top destinations for Nigerians. Data from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada shows that more than 71,459 Nigerians became Canadian citizens between 2005 and 2024, excluding thousands still studying or working in the country.

In the United States, reports revealed that around 17,600 Nigerian students secured admission into different universities across 970 institutions as of 2023. The figure was disclosed during the 23rd Annual College Fair held in Abuja in September 2024.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s unemployment situation continues to fuel concerns. According to figures released by the National Bureau of Statistics, the country’s unemployment rate rose to 5.3 percent in the first quarter of 2024 before dropping slightly to 4.3 percent in the second quarter.

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