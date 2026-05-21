Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola welcome first child a year after lavish 3-city wedding

Temi Otedola and Mr Eazi have announced the birth of their first child

Temi Otedola and Mr Eazi have announced the birth of their first child

The celebrity couple has announced the birth of their first child.

Temi Otedola and Mr Eazi announce the birth of their first child.

The news comes months after their high-profile marriage ceremony that spanned three countries

In March 2026, three celebrities announced the birth of their babies.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On May 21, 2026, actress and entrepreneur Temi Otedola and musician and businessman Mr Eazi made the revelation in a post on Instagram where they shared pictures of her belly bump following the birth of their first child.

"Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, Before you were born I set you apart," she wrote in a caption inspired by the Bible verse Jeremiah 1:5, with well-wishers flocking to the comment section to congratulate the couple.

Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola are yet to announce the gender and names of their first child, who was born 10 months after the couple had a lavish wedding spanning three countries.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Their high-profile wedding ceremony started on May 9, 2025, in a private ceremony in Monaco. Before a traditional wedding ceremony in Dubai, where Nigerian Juju music legend King Sunny Ade played. The couple's white wedding was held in the beautiful mountain scenery in Iceland, with multi-award-winning American singer John Legend delighting the guests.

Temi otedola and Mr Eazi

Tosin Mr Eazi Ajibade and Temi Otedola's long-term relationship had attracted interest from fans of both stars. Their wedding was one of the high-profile weddings of 2025, which also saw news-making wedding ceremonies of Afrobeats megastar Davido and his long-term partner Chioma.

Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola have continued to give fans a carefully curated view of their personal lives through their podcast 'How Far.' The birth of their child marks a huge milestone for the couple, who are among Nigeria and Africa's biggest celebrity couples.