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Oil prices drops as US awaits Iran’s response to a proposed deal

Rukayat Badmus
Rukayat Badmus 11:20 - 22 May 2026
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Oil price drops as US proposes peace deal to Iran
Global crude oil prices fell to $102 per barrel as possible peace talks between the United States and Iran eased fears of supply disruption and reduced tension in the Middle East.
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  • Crude oil prices dropped to around $102 per barrel.

  • Investors reacted to reports of possible peace talks between the US and Iran.

  • Reduced tensions may improve global oil supply and stabilise markets.

  • Nigeria could benefit from lower fuel costs but may earn less oil revenue.

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Global crude oil prices dropped to about $102 per barrel after reports suggested that the United States and Iran may be moving closer to a peace agreement, easing fears of a wider conflict in the Middle East.

The decline came after weeks of tension between both countries had pushed oil prices higher amid concerns that fighting or sanctions could disrupt global oil supply. Investors are now reacting positively to signs that negotiations between Washington and Tehran may reduce the risk of instability in the region.

Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian

Brent crude, the international benchmark for oil prices, reportedly fell as traders became more optimistic that the situation between the two nations could improve. The Middle East remains one of the world’s most important oil-producing regions, and any conflict involving Iran often affects global energy prices.

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Iran is a major oil producer and also sits close to the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route through which a large portion of the world’s oil passes daily. During periods of tension, fears usually grow that oil shipments could be disrupted, causing prices to rise sharply.

However, hopes of renewed diplomacy between the US and Iran have now reduced some of those fears. Market analysts believe that if peace talks progress successfully, Iran could increase oil exports, adding more supply to the global market and helping to stabilise prices.

The development is expected to bring some relief to countries battling rising fuel and transportation costs. Lower crude prices often influence the cost of petrol, diesel, aviation fuel and other energy-related products worldwide.

President Donald Trump

For Nigeria, the drop in oil prices presents both opportunities and concerns. While Nigerians may hope for a reduction in fuel-related costs over time, lower crude prices could also affect government revenue since the country depends heavily on oil exports for foreign exchange earnings.

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Investors will continue monitoring discussions between the US and Iran closely, as any setback in negotiations could quickly push prices upward again. Oil markets remain highly sensitive to political tensions, especially in the Middle East.

The report comes at a time when many economies are already struggling with inflation, high living costs and unstable energy prices. Analysts believe a peaceful resolution between both countries could help calm global markets further in the coming months.

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