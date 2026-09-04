Sent money to the wrong account? Follow these steps to recover it.

Sent money to the wrong account? Follow these steps to recover it.

Sent money to the wrong account? Follow these steps to recover it

Sent money to the wrong bank account in Nigeria? Learn the exact steps to freeze the funds, contact your bank, and recover your cash legally and quickly.

Sent money to a stranger in Nigeria? Don’t panic. Call your bank immediately to freeze the funds before they are spent.

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Learn how your bank uses CBN guidelines to place a Post-No-Debit (PND) on the recipient's account to secure your money.

Did the recipient refuse to return your accidental transfer? Discover the exact legal steps, from police reports to court orders, to forcefully reverse the transaction.

You wanted to send ₦50,000 to a friend, but one wrong digit sent the money to a stranger. Your heart skips a beat. Can you get the money back?

The good news is that mistaken transfers happen every day in Nigeria, and in many cases, the funds can be recovered if you act quickly.

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Here's exactly what to do if you accidentally transfer money to the wrong account.

1. Speed is your best friend (act immediately)

Contact your bank immediately after sending money to the wrong account

The golden rule of mistaken transfers is that every second matters. Because nearly all transfers in Nigeria run through the NIBSS Instant Payment (NIP) system, transactions are instant and strictly irrevocable.

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Since you can't stop the payment from landing, your immediate goal is to freeze the money before the stranger spends it.

2. Contact your bank (not the receiver)

Contact your bank immediately after sending money to the wrong account

Your first official move shouldn't be calling the person who received the money. Contact your own bank immediately.

Inform them that you made a "genuine mistake" transfer and provide the exact transaction time, the amount, the incorrect account details, and your own account information ready.

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Under Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) guidelines, your bank will contact the receiving bank, who will then place a Post-No-Debit (PND) or lien on the recipient's account to freeze the disputed amount.

Important Note: Banks cannot simply pull money out of someone else’s account without their consent. Even with the account frozen, the receiving bank must formally request that the recipient authorise the return of the funds.

A polite text can speed things up and get your money back without stress.

If you accidentally sent money to a friend's old account or a contact in your address book, a polite phone call or text can speed things up.

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Simply explain the error and ask them to check their statement. Most people are honest and will send it back.

However, never try to bully or threaten them. If they hesitate, let the banks handle the mediation.

4. What happens if they refuse to pay it back?

Suspected financial fraud can be reported to the police along with bank statements and other supporting evidence.

This is the nightmare scenario where the accidental recipient decides to treat your mistake like a lottery win.

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Keeping money sent to you by mistake is a criminal offence in Nigeria, generally treated as theft, conversion, or unjust enrichment.

If the recipient refuses to authorise the reversal or ignores the bank, the bank's hands are tied, and you will need to escalate:

Get a police extract documenting the incident.

Swear an affidavit at a court.

Submit these to your bank, which will use them to help secure a court order to forcefully reverse the funds.

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How to bulletproof your future transfers

How to bulletproof your future transfers

While banks will try to help, prevention is infinitely easier than recovery. Protect your cash next time with these quick habits:

Double-check the name match

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Nigerian banking apps automatically fetch the account name via NIBSS before you authorise the transfer. Waiting for this name to load and double-checking it is the single most effective way to prevent wrong transfers. Do not ignore it!

Send a test amount

If you are transferring a large sum (like rent or a car payment), send ₦100 first. Once the recipient confirms they got it, send the rest.

Clean up your payee list

Delete old accounts, ex-landlords, and one-off sellers from your saved contacts so you don't select them by accident.

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