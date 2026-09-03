Kenya gives foreigners September 7 deadline to close small businesses: Could Nigerians be affected?

What Kenya’s September 7 crackdown on foreign traders could mean for Nigerians

Kenya will begin a crackdown on foreign nationals operating small businesses such as shops and hawking businesses from September 7.

President William Ruto says small-scale trade should create opportunities for Kenyan entrepreneurs, while foreign investors should focus on businesses that create jobs and expand production.

The order has raised questions for Nigerians and other foreigners, particularly over existing business permits and which businesses will actually be affected.

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Kenyan President William Ruto has ordered a crackdown on foreign nationals operating small-scale businesses such as hawking and small retail shops, with enforcement expected to begin on September 7, 2026.

Ruto announced the crackdown on September 2 while addressing micro, small and medium enterprise traders at State House in Nairobi.

The president argued that Kenya welcomes foreign investment, but foreigners should not come into the country to compete with Kenyans in small businesses that require relatively little capital.

President William Ruto met with MSME traders at State House, Nairobi, on September 2, 2026.

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“It cannot be that a person comes from China or elsewhere to be a hawker or open a small shop,” Ruto said.

Ruto says these businesses should provide opportunities for Kenyan traders rather than foreigners, while foreign investors should focus on activities that create jobs, expand production and contribute more substantially to the Kenyan economy.

The order does not mean that all foreign businesses in Kenya are being shut down. Instead, it targets particular forms of small-scale trade.

That uncertainty is especially significant for Nigerians and other foreigners living and doing business in Kenya.

The question now is not simply whether foreigners are being asked to leave Kenya's small-business sector, but who exactly will be affected, what happens to those already operating legally, and how far the government intends to take the policy.

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Why is Kenya doing this?

The announcement comes as Kenyan traders face growing pressure from rising business costs and competition.

On August 28, police in Nairobi used tear gas to disperse traders protesting a change in import-duty valuation.

Police disperse traders protesting import-duty changes in Nairobi on August 28, 2026.

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Small businesses said the new rules could increase the cost of importing goods, while the Kenya Revenue Authority said the measure was designed to tackle under-declaration and undervaluation of imports.

At the same time, Kenyan traders have complained about foreign-owned businesses selling imported goods directly to consumers and competing with local retailers.

Ruto's response is part of a broader push towards local economic participation, as Kenya's Parliament is already considering the Local Content Bill, 2025. The bill seeks to ensure that foreign companies generate greater benefits for Kenyans.

Among its proposals are requirements for foreign companies to source at least 60% of specified goods and services locally and have at least 80% Kenyan citizens in their workforce.

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So, could Nigerians be affected?

Could Nigerian businesses be affected?

Kenya has a significant Nigerian community, and Nigeria's High Commission in Nairobi is currently registering Nigerians, their associations and businesses operating in the country.

If a Nigerian is operating a small shop or hawking business that falls within the activities targeted by the government, the September 7 crackdown could potentially affect that person.

However, Kenya's immigration authorities already have a legal framework allowing foreigners to operate businesses.

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Its Class G permit is specifically issued to people intending to engage in a specific trade, business, consultancy or profession.

The government requires applicants to demonstrate sufficient capital and that their business will benefit Kenya; the current requirements include documentary proof of at least US$100,000 in investment capital for the permit.

So, for now, the September 7 crackdown does not appear to target standard, legally established businesses or automatically override existing business permits held by foreign operators.

Instead, it is expected to focus on specific forms of small-scale and informal trading, although the government has yet to clarify exactly which businesses will be covered.

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What happens next?

The government still needs to clarify exactly which businesses qualify as small businesses, how enforcement will work, and what happens to foreigners with valid permits.

Ruto's broader message is that Kenya wants foreign capital, but it wants that capital to create visible value inside Kenya.

That may mean factories rather than small shops, jobs rather than informal competition, and local suppliers rather than businesses that simply import goods and sell them.