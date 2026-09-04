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BBNaija S11 week 6: Aradese ship capsizes, Tram and Sheba rivalry divides housemates

Gift Davies
Gift Davies 15:30 - 04 September 2026
Tram & Sheba
BBNaija Season 11 Week 6 brought relationship drama, a major fallout between Tram and Sheba, Gambit twists and Biggie's latest warnings.
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The Aradese ship is officially over, Tram and Sheba are no longer on speaking terms, and Biggie has had to step in after another round of housemate misconduct.

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Week 6 in the Big Brother Naija Season 11 house brought more relationship drama, shifting alliances and heated exchanges as the remaining housemates continued to settle into the Show Ya Sef house.

And There Was Once Aradese

What many viewers had come to know as Aradese appears to have run its course.

Following Araga's eviction, it emerged that there had never been a relationship between him and Goddess outside the house. Araga also revealed that he had seen through Goddess' flirting with Barry, adding another layer to what had already been one of the season's most talked-about pairings.

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Chimsom, Are You In or Not?

Chimsom and Bluethopia also continued to leave the house guessing about where they stand.

The pair have had several conversations about their relationship, with Chimsom questioning how serious things could become. Their exchanges have suggested there is still an attraction, but neither has appeared ready to clearly define what they have.

The “Local Girls” Unite

The growing tension between Oyin, Flora and Tram has also changed the dynamics among the female housemates.

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Temi Nkem found herself at the centre of another conversation after Ebuka revealed details of what had been said behind closed doors. The revelation added to tensions that had already been building among the women.

Team Tram Vs Team Sheba

The biggest friendship fallout of the week came between Tram and Sheba, who had previously been close.

Their relationship took a turn during nomination discussions after Tram questioned whether Sheba's actions matched her words. Sheba, in response, made it clear that she was not interested in repairing the friendship, leaving the house divided over the fallout.

Goddessa & Araga
Goddessa & Araga
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Audacity 101: The men think they are the prize

The relationship drama in the house has also exposed a different kind of competition, with some of the male housemates seemingly convinced that they are the ones being chased.

Tram, Ricky, Yusuf, Araga and Chimsom have all found themselves involved in conversations around attraction, attention and who should make the first move. Their interactions have repeatedly raised questions about the expectations the men have of the women they are interested in.

The Gambits Now Stand A Chance

The Gambit twist introduced at the start of the season has also become more significant.

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A male and female housemate were selected as Gambits in Week 1, giving them guaranteed safety and a place in the finale but making them ineligible for the ₦160 million grand prize.

Five weeks later, most of the Gambits are now exposed to eviction, with Abi protected as Head of House and Sheba also safe.

Biggie Issues A Final Warning

Biggie also issued a final warning after a series of incidents involving the housemates.

Oyin and Chimsom Chuka were sanctioned for damaging property during their bed-soaking war, while Abi and Keivo were banned from a pool party after taking microphones into the pool.

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Nomy was also warned over lateness and disobedience.

READ ALSO: Toyin Abraham unveils Bestie for December cinema, joining Funke Akindele on this year's holiday lineup

With the house now dealing with broken friendships, uncertain relationships and more housemates facing eviction, the drama is showing no sign of slowing down as the season moves into its next week. Watch it all on DStv Channel 198, GOtv Channel 49, or DStv Stream.

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