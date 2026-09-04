Isabella Idibia reveals some men ask her out to get access to 2Baba.

Isabella Idibia reveals some men ask her out to get access to 2Baba.

Isabella Idibia opens up on relationships, reveals how some suitors try to use her to gain access to 2Baba

Isabella Idibia has opened up about dating, revealing that some people ask her to send their music to her father, 2Baba.

Isabella said people her age date, but she has not had a serious relationship yet.

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She was asked if suitors try to use her connection to 2Baba to get music opportunities.

Isabella confirmed that some ask her to send their music to her father or play it for him.

She said there is much more people can do when trying to pursue a genuine relationship.

Isabella Idibia, daughter of Nigerian music star Innocent “2Baba” Idibia , has opened up about dating and revealed that some men who approach her may also be interested in leveraging her connection to her father.

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The 17-year-old actress and entertainer made the disclosure during a radio interview while discussing her experiences with dating and relationships.

Speaking about her love life, Isabella said people her age date, but she has not had a serious relationship yet.

“People of my age date obviously, but it just haven’t been in the cards for me yet. But obviously, if I really like someone then…” she said.

When asked if potential suitors ever tried to use their relationship with her as an opportunity to get access to 2Baba for a musical collaboration.

Isabella confirmed that this happens, saying some people ask her to send their music to her father or play it for him.

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“Yes. They’ll ask me to send stuff to my dad or play it for him, and I’m like, there’s so much you can do really,” she said.

Her comments suggest that her relationship with her father’s career can sometimes become part of how some people approach her, particularly those seeking opportunities in the music industry.

Isabella is the daughter of 2Baba and actress Annie Macaulay-Idibia. She has also begun establishing her own career in entertainment and made her acting debut in 2026 in actor IK Ogbonna’s film The Seed of the Ghetto.