Court bars Liz Anjorin from posting Priscilla Ojo, family on social media

A Lagos State High Court has restrained Nollywood actress Liz Anjorin from posting pictures of influencer Priscilla Ojo’s son, Rakeem, and publishing editorials about the family on social media.

Lagos court restrains Liz Anjorin from posting pictures of Priscilla Ojo’s son, Rakeem, on social media.

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Court orders Liz Anjorin to cease publishing editorials about Priscilla Ojo, her husband and their son.

The interim order follows an ex parte application filed by Priscilla Ojo, Juma Mkambala and their son, Rakeem, against Liz Anjorin.

Justice Yetunde Adesola Adesanya of the Lagos Judicial Division issued the interim order on Wednesday, September 2, 2026, after Priscilla, her husband, Juma Mkambala, and their son, Rakeem, filed an application against the actress.

The applicants asked the court to stop Anjorin, her representatives, or anyone acting under her authority from publishing, circulating, or broadcasting Rakeem’s pictures on her Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, and TikTok pages.

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The court granted the application as prayed. In the order, Anjorin was restrained from “publishing, posting, circulating, uploading and broadcasting the 3rd Applicant's pictures” on the social media accounts listed in the application.

The accounts include @lizzyanjorin_originallawal, @lizzyanjorin_original, @lizzyanjorin_legal_mrs lawal, @yeyemesho_luxuryfabric1 and Lizzyanjorin2 on Facebook.

The court also ordered the actress to “cease broadcasting, publishing and posting editorials” about the applicants on her social media platforms.

The restrictions will remain in place pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice in the suit.

The case was heard following the ex parte application filed by Priscilla, Juma and Rakeem. An ex parte application is considered at an early stage without the respondent being heard.

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The court also directed that the case file be returned to the Registry of the High Court of Lagos State for reassignment to the appropriate division.

The order comes amid the long-running dispute between Anjorin and Priscilla’s mother, actress Iyabo Ojo, which has repeatedly spilled onto social media.

The feud recently drew Priscilla into the dispute after Anjorin made fresh comments about her and her son. Priscilla subsequently threatened legal action against the actress.

Anjorin later claimed she had much evidence against Priscilla and Iyabo and insisted she would continue to speak about the matter.

The latest court order does not determine the allegations made by either side. It only places an interim restriction on Anjorin’s social media publications concerning the applicants pending further proceedings.

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