The Pepsi gang convoy with a bullion van making its way through Lagos is not exactly an everyday sight, and it is easy to see why people stopped to find out exactly what was happening.

The activity was part of Seven-Up Bottling Company’s (SBC) ₦800 million Pepsi Agba Baller Promo , a consumer promotion designed to reward people with cash prizes while they enjoy their favourite beverages across nine states: Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Kwara, Osun, Ekiti, Kogi, Niger and Ondo. The activation was an opportunity to take the excitement of the Promo beyond traditional advertising and engage people directly, allowing them to interact with the brand and discover how they could win rather than simply announcing the promotion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The street activation is one part of Seven-Up Bottling Company’s wider Pepsi Agba Baller Promo, which officially launched 2nd of November, 2026, across nine states: Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Kwara, Osun, Ekiti, Kogi, Niger and Ondo.

The activation was fuelled by music, dance and friendly competition, as members of the public showcased their moves and took part in engaging challenges around the Pepsi-branded van. The excitement reached another level for some lucky consumers, who earned the chance to step inside the money booth for an exhilarating experience.

Inside the booth, powerful air currents sent Pepsi Agba Baller-branded notes flying in different directions as participants scrambled to catch as many as they could within one minute, with each participant receiving the naira equivalent of the amount caught instantly. The experience was designed to bring the campaign’s promise of a winner every minute to life, giving participants a taste of the excitement of winning while demonstrating the tangible rewards the promotion offers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Members of the public were introduced to the Pepsi Agba Baller Promo, learning how to participate, the rewards they could win and the promotional period within which they could take part. These conversations gave consumers a clearer understanding of the promotion and how to get involved.

With ₦800 million in cash prizes up for grabs, the Pepsi Agba Baller Promo offers exciting opportunities to win, with a new winner emerging every minute between 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. daily, four lucky consumers winning ₦1 million each day, and one fortunate participant claiming the ₦10 million mega weekly jackpot every Sunday at the live draw by 8:00 p.m.

Since the live draws commenced on November 2, more than ₦250 million has been won by over 17,000 winners. Early winners include Oluwatoyin, Oreofe and Damilola from Lagos, and Adeniyi from Ogun State, who received ₦1 million prizes. The excitement also extended to the weekly mega jackpot, with Adebola making history by emerging as the first winner of the ₦10 million mega weekly jackpot. With these milestones already recorded, the promotion continues until 3 January 2027, giving eligible participants across the participating regions further opportunities to join the growing list of winners.

To participate, purchase an eligible Seven-Up Bottling Company product with a yellow promotional cover, retrieve the unique code underneath and dial *7022# or scan the QR code on the bottle or promotional materials to enter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

You can check the winners’ list and verify prizes at www.pepsiagbaballerpromo.com . Winners are contacted through 0700 134 1104 and receive a confirmation SMS.

The minute winners can also claim prizes by selecting Claim your prize on the homepage of the website at www.pepsiagbaballerpromo.com or by dialling *7022# and select Claim your prize to get their money instantly.

For enquiries, call 0805 690 0900 or 0806 690 0900, or email support@pepsiagbaballerpromo.com.

Follow @pepsi_naija and @sbc_nigeria for campaign updates and winner announcements.

For enquiries and assistance, participants can contact Seven-Up Bottling Company on 0805 690 0900 or 0806 690 0900, or email support@pepsiagbaballerpromo.com. They can also follow @pepsi_naija and @sbc_nigeria for campaign updates and winner announcements.