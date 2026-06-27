Mercy the Influencer and DarkSkinned Ella pulled back the curtain on what it really means to create content online

Mercy the Influencer and DarkSkinned Ella pulled back the curtain on what it really means to create content online

How do you grow from zero? Mercy the Influencer and Dark-Skinned Ella share the Creator Playbook they wish they had earlier

Every successful content creator has one thing in common. They all started at zero. Zero followers. Zero brand deals. Zero comments. Zero views.

Yet, while many people see the polished videos, viral moments and brand collaborations, very few understand what it actually takes to build a personal brand from the ground up.

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On the latest episode of the Youth Empowered Podcast by the Nigerian Bottling Company, digital creators Mercy the Influencer and DarkSkinned Ella pulled back the curtain on what it really means to create content online. From overcoming self-doubt and social anxiety to developing a content strategy that drives growth, the conversation offered practical lessons for anyone looking to build a presence in today's digital economy.

Everyone starts at zero

For both creators, the journey wasn't as glamorous as social media often makes it seem.

Before the followers came, there were moments of uncertainty, inconsistency and questioning whether content creation was even worth pursuing.

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"I kept trying. I kept learning. I kept believing in myself," DarkSkinned Ella shared while reflecting on her early days as a creator.

Mercy admitted that her own breakthrough didn't come from chasing followers but from solving a problem she personally experienced.

After struggling with severe skin issues and feeling misled by skincare recommendations online, she decided to create honest content documenting her own experiences.

"I wasn't thinking about followers," she explained. "I just wanted to tell the truth."

Ironically, that authenticity became the turning point for her brand.

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Consistency isn't just posting every day

One of the biggest myths the guests challenged was the idea that consistency simply means posting more.

According to Mercy, consistency is about creating a schedule you can realistically maintain.

"The starter pack to grow your page is six pieces of content every week," she explained.

Whether that's one post every day or two posts a day across three days, the goal isn't perfection—it's building a rhythm your audience can rely on.

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Every creator needs a strategy

Perhaps one of the most practical moments of the episode came when Mercy introduced a simple framework aspiring creators can use to structure their content.

She explained that every content strategy should include three types of content:

Growth content to attract new audiences through educational posts, tutorials, tips, and insights

Community-building content that helps audiences connect with the person behind the brand

Conversion content that encourages audiences to take action, whether that's making a purchase, joining a community or engaging more deeply.

Rather than posting randomly, she encouraged creators to intentionally balance these content types to build both visibility and long-term engagement.

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Authenticity beats imitation

The conversation also challenged one of social media's biggest traps: comparison.

While many creators try to replicate someone else's style, both guests agreed that audiences respond best to authenticity.

"If I vlog like somebody else," Mercy explained, "people won't see me—they'll see the other person."

Instead of chasing trends that don't fit, they encouraged aspiring creators to identify the kind of content they genuinely enjoy making and build from there.

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Because when content feels forced, audiences can usually tell.

Stop waiting to be perfect

One of the most memorable moments of the conversation came when the discussion turned to fear.

Fear of looking awkward. Fear of being judged. Fear of creating something that nobody watches.

For Mercy, embracing that discomfort became part of the journey.

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"I celebrated 1,000 posts," she said. "That was 1,000 times of sounding cringe."

She recalled setting up photo shoots outdoors because she couldn't afford proper lighting, with passersby staring at what looked like an unusual setup. The content later generated paid opportunities that made every uncomfortable moment worthwhile.

Darkskinned Ella shared a similar perspective.

"If you want to be a good content creator, forget shame," she said. "Do it shamelessly."

More than content creation

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Beyond algorithms, followers, and brand deals, the episode explored something much bigger: believing in yourself before anyone else does.

Both creators agreed that growth doesn't happen overnight, and comparing your journey to someone else's only distracts you from your own progress.

Instead, they encouraged young Nigerians to start where they are, keep learning, and remain consistent—even when the results aren't immediate.

As host Moses Dickson reminded listeners at the end of the episode, “The challenge isn't to have everything figured out. It's simply to take the first visible step.”

Whether that's posting your first video, pitching your first client, launching your first idea or making your first sale.

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Because every success story begins in the same place.

Zero.

Watch the full episode of the Youth Empowered Podcast on YouTube or listen on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.