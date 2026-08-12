Watch the moment Davido and Bus Aunty link up at London concert after saying she wants a collab with him

Watch the moment Davido and Bus Aunty link up at London concert after saying she wants a collab with him

Watch the moment Davido and Bus Aunty link up at London concert after saying she wants a collab with him

Nigerian mental health nurse and content creator Bemi Orojuogun, popularly known as Bus Aunty, has shared clips from the moment she linked up with Afrobeats star Davido at his London concert.

Bus Aunty links up with Davido after attending his London concert and dancing to his hit songs.

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She previously named Davido as her dream collaboration partner in Nigeria.

Bus Aunty gained internet fame with her hilarious London bus videos and won Video of the Year at the 2025 TikTok UK Awards.

Davido performed at the O2 Forum Kentish Town in London on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, as part of his latest run of international performances.

Bus Aunty documented her experience at the concert in a vlog shared online. The lighthearted video captured different moments from the show, including her excitement before the performance.

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In one of the clips, she said, “I’m here to see Davido's show. It’s going to be fantastic.”

Dressed in a modern African outfit with a scarf, Bus Aunty also captured moments with other attendees before making her way into the concert.

She brought her trademark energy to the show and displayed her dance skills as Davido performed. When the singer performed Available, she joined other fans in dancing to the hit song.

After the show, Bus Aunty met Davido for a brief meet and greet. The encounter has since sparked curiosity among fans, particularly because of her previous admission that the singer is one Nigerian artiste she would love to collaborate with.

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In an earlier interview, Bus Aunty was asked about her dream TikTok collaboration, especially after her growing popularity in the UK and Nigeria.

She said, “That is a good one. I’d probably say in the UK, it would definitely be Ed Sheeran. In Nigeria, I’d probably say Davido because I love Davido.”

The singer’s London concert comes at a busy period in his career. Davido released his sixth studio album, Oriadé, in July 2026. The new project has kept him at the centre of Afrobeats conversations, with fresh collaborations and performances across international stages.

