Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade’s daughter announces engagement

Meraiah, daughter of Nollywood actress and filmmaker Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, has announced her engagement.

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde’s daughter, Meraiah Ekeinde, announces her engagement in a black-and-white beachside proposal video.

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Meraiah keeps her fiancé’s identity private while sharing clips of the romantic proposal with fans.

Omotola Jalade’s daughter Meraiah recently surprised her mother at the premiere of her directorial debut, Mother’s Love.

Meraiah shared the news on Wednesday in a black-and-white video that captured moments from a beachside proposal.

In the video, her fiancé could be seen sharing affectionate moments with her, although Meraiah chose to keep his identity private. She only revealed parts of his face in the clips.

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The announcement has since attracted congratulatory messages from friends, family members and well-wishers, who took to the comment section to celebrate the actress’ daughter.

Meraiah is one of Omotola’s four children with her husband, Captain Matthew Ekeinde. The actress has often shared glimpses of her family life with her followers, including special moments with her children.

In March, Meraiah surprised her mother at the Lagos premiere of Mother’s Love, Omotola’s directorial debut.

Meraiah travelled to Nigeria without informing her mother that she would attend the premiere. Her surprise appearance became one of the memorable moments from the event and offered a glimpse into the close relationship she shares with the actress.

Mother’s Love also marked a significant milestone in Omotola’s career as she celebrated 30 years in Nollywood with her first feature film as a director.

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The film explores motherhood and the sacrifices parents make for their children, themes that have a personal connection to Omotola’s life as a mother of four.