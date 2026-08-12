Advertisement

Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade’s daughter announces engagement

Oghenovo Egodo-Michael
Oghenovo Egodo-Michael 22:10 - 12 August 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Meraiah, daughter of Nollywood actress and filmmaker Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde,
Meraiah, daughter of Nollywood actress and filmmaker Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, has announced her engagement.
Advertisement

  • Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde’s daughter, Meraiah Ekeinde, announces her engagement in a black-and-white beachside proposal video.

Advertisement

  • Meraiah keeps her fiancé’s identity private while sharing clips of the romantic proposal with fans.

  • Omotola Jalade’s daughter Meraiah recently surprised her mother at the premiere of her directorial debut, Mother’s Love.

Meraiah shared the news on Wednesday in a black-and-white video that captured moments from a beachside proposal.

In the video, her fiancé could be seen sharing affectionate moments with her, although Meraiah chose to keep his identity private. She only revealed parts of his face in the clips.

Advertisement

The announcement has since attracted congratulatory messages from friends, family members and well-wishers, who took to the comment section to celebrate the actress’ daughter.

Meraiah is one of Omotola’s four children with her husband, Captain Matthew Ekeinde. The actress has often shared glimpses of her family life with her followers, including special moments with her children.

In March, Meraiah surprised her mother at the Lagos premiere of Mother’s Love, Omotola’s directorial debut.

Meraiah travelled to Nigeria without informing her mother that she would attend the premiere. Her surprise appearance became one of the memorable moments from the event and offered a glimpse into the close relationship she shares with the actress.

Mother’s Love also marked a significant milestone in Omotola’s career as she celebrated 30 years in Nollywood with her first feature film as a director.

Advertisement

The film explores motherhood and the sacrifices parents make for their children, themes that have a personal connection to Omotola’s life as a mother of four.

While Meraiah has kept details about her fiancé private, her engagement announcement has given fans a glimpse into another chapter of the Ekeinde family’s life.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Nigerian Artistes Should Be Prepared To Lose More #grammys
Entertainment
06.02.2026
Nigerian Artistes Should Be Prepared To Lose More #grammys
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
Sunday Afolabi, Papa Ajasco and 8 Nigerian stars who have opened up about financial struggles
Entertainment
13.08.2026
Sunday Afolabi, Papa Ajasco and 8 Nigerian stars who have opened up about financial struggles
Watch the moment Davido and Bus Aunty link up at London concert after saying she wants a collab with him
Entertainment
12.08.2026
Watch the moment Davido and Bus Aunty link up at London concert after saying she wants a collab with him
Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade’s daughter announces engagement
Entertainment
12.08.2026
Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade’s daughter announces engagement
Pastor says sex toys are not a sin in marriage, explains why he once recommended them to a couple (see video)
News
12.08.2026
Pastor says sex toys are not a sin in marriage, explains why he once recommended them to a couple (see video)
Meet the two LASU graduates who shocked everyone with near-perfect CGPAs
News
12.08.2026
Meet the two LASU graduates who shocked everyone with near-perfect CGPAs
I bought female robot because Nigerian girls are stressing me – Content Creator, Brain Jotter
Entertainment
12.08.2026
I bought female robot because Nigerian girls are stressing me – Content Creator, Brain Jotter