The family of Christiana Nwosu, a Nigerian woman who suddenly passed away from cardiac arrest during a trip to the United Kingdom, has launched a £10,000 GoFundMe campaign to cover international repatriation expenses.

The family of Christiana Nwosu, a Nigerian woman who suddenly passed away from cardiac arrest during a trip to the United Kingdom, has launched a £10,000 GoFundMe campaign to cover international repatriation expenses.

Heartbreak as Nigerian woman dies suddenly during UK visit, family now needs £10,000 to bring her home

A Nigerian woman, Christiana Nwosu, has died from cardiac arrest while visiting the UK. Her family has launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise £10,000 to repatriate her remains to Nigeria for burial.

Christiana Nwosu reportedly died of cardiac arrest while visiting the UK on July 19, 2026.

Her family has launched a GoFundMe campaign seeking £10,000 to repatriate her remains to Nigeria.

The fundraiser had received £7,941 at the time of reporting.

The family says donations will cover repatriation, transportation, documentation, funeral and burial expenses.

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The family of a Nigerian woman, Christiana Nwosu, has been thrown into mourning after she reportedly died of cardiac arrest while on a visit to the United Kingdom.

Following the tragic incident, her loved ones have launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds to bring her body back to Nigeria for burial.

According to details shared on the fundraising page by Chijioke Metuka on behalf of the Nwosu family, Christiana died on July 19, 2026, leaving behind grieving children, relatives and friends who were not prepared for the heartbreaking news.

The family described her as someone whose kindness touched many lives.

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Metuka wrote that Christiana was "a beacon of light, love and warmth," adding that her sudden death has left an irreplaceable gap in the lives of everyone who knew her.

For the family, their biggest wish now is to return her remains to Nigeria so she can be buried among her loved ones and in the place she called home.

Organizers Chijioke Metuka and Izuchukwu Nwosu appeal to the public to raise funds for funeral director fees, air freight, and official travel documents required to transfer the deceased back to her native homeland

The appeal stated: "During this time of immense grief, Izuchukwu and his family's deepest wish is to honour her memory by laying her to rest in her homeland of Nigeria, surrounded by her extended family and roots.

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"Repatriating a loved one from the UK to Nigeria comes with significant and unexpected financial burdens."

According to the organisers, it will cost about £10,000 to transport Christiana's body back to Nigeria. The amount will cover funeral director fees, specialist repatriation services, necessary travel documents, air freight, local transportation, and burial expenses.

The family explained that every donation, regardless of the amount, would go directly towards making that happen.

The appeal continued: "We have set up this fund to support Izuchukwu and his family during this incredibly difficult time. Every single donation, no matter the size, will go directly towards covering these repatriation and funeral expenses to help ease the financial strain on the family."

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Those behind the fundraiser also appealed to people who may not be able to donate financially to at least help by sharing the campaign.

The statement added: "If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this page with others and keeping Izuchukwu and his family in your thoughts and prayers.

"Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your kindness, generosity and support."

As of the time this report was filed, the campaign had raised £7,941, bringing the family closer to its £10,000 target.

he tragic event highlights the steep financial challenges faced by diaspora families when unexpected deaths occur abroad, involving costly specialist international transport and funeral services

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Sadly, this is not the first time a Nigerian family has faced the enormous cost of repatriating the remains of a loved one from the UK. Earlier this year, another Nigerian woman, Oluranti Akinyemi, died shortly after arriving in Britain to attend her son's graduation ceremony. Her family also launched a public fundraising campaign to cover the cost of bringing her body back to Nigeria for burial.