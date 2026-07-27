BBNaija Season 11 housemates who were on our screens before the show

BBNaija Season 11 housemates who were on our screens before the show

Before BBNaija: You've seen these Season 11 housemates and probably didn't realise it

Big Brother Naija Season 11 has barely begun, yet the house is already buzzing with drama, alliances, and standout personalities. As the housemates battle for the ₦160 million grand prize, fans have wasted no time digging into their lives before the show.

Fans are revisiting the pasts of current Show Ya Self housemates; old videos and personal stories resurface online

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Tram has become one of the most talked-about contestants after his IShowSpeed livestream, marriage drama, and other issues resurfaced online.

Beyond the drama, housemates like Abi and Yusuf are gaining attention for their pre-BBNaija careers

Old videos, controversies and career milestones involving some of this season's contestants have resurfaced online, giving viewers more reasons to pick favourites or question their past.

True to this year's Show Ya Self theme, fans have begun uncovering the moments that shaped some of the housemates long before they stepped into Biggie's house.

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Tram entered Biggie's house, but his past came with him

One of the clips making the rounds features one of the housemates, Trams, during a livestream with popular American streamer, IShowSpeed. In the video, Trams introduced the content creator to a lady before handing him a condom, asking him not to show anyone.

The clip sparked criticism at the time, with many condemning his actions. Trams later addressed the backlash, explaining in another video that he had only been trying to be funny.

His personal life has also returned to public attention since he entered the BBNaija house.

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Despite beautiful wedding photos and videos of Trams and his wife circulating online, reports suggest the couple are no longer on the same page. While Trams has spoken affectionately about her inside the house, his wife has hinted that she is moving on from the relationship.

Responding to curious followers on Instagram, she wrote, "Some people are asking where I am. I'm still picking up the pieces after putting my trust, my heart, my money and my future in the wrong hands. For those wondering, he is still legally married to me."

Months before BBNaija, a TikToker, Olise, claimed that Tram's wife left him after allegedly discovering he wanted to use the marriage to secure a green card.

Another drama involving Tram also resurfaced over allegations linking him to a ₦400 million debt, which he denied in an interview.

“First of all, I do not owe 400million. 2024, I was involved in a viral car accident. Thank God no one died, but none of the cars were rented. The cars belong to a friend of mine, and he was also involved in the accident, and this is the part that social media doesn’t understand.”

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Abi's celebrity appearances

Abi is another contestant whose past has caught viewers' attention.

Before joining BBNaija, she appeared in music videos for Afrobeats stars Davido and Wizkid. Since entering the house, several old clips showcasing her lively personality have also gone viral.

Another trending video captured the emotional moment her husband watched her walk onto the BBNaija stage. Abi had earlier revealed that he initially opposed her decision to join the reality show.

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Yusuf's acting career

Unlike some of his fellow contestants, Yusuf is no stranger to the screen. Before becoming a BBNaija housemate, he built a career as an actor, appearing in films including Ruth Kadiri’s Demand and Supply, Married to the Throne and several others.