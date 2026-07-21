A Cross River State High Court sitting in Calabar sentenced 51-year-old Pastor Ubong Bassey Etim to death by hanging for the murder of his 16-year-old daughter

A Cross River State High Court sitting in Calabar sentenced 51-year-old Pastor Ubong Bassey Etim to death by hanging for the murder of his 16-year-old daughter

Justice for 16-year-old Deborah Bassey as pastor father gets death sentence for her murder

A Cross River High Court has sentenced Pastor Ubong Bassey Etim to death by hanging for killing his 16-year-old daughter, Deborah, after accusing her of witchcraft. Here's what happened and why the judgment is being described as a landmark victory.

A Cross River High Court sentenced Pastor Ubong Bassey Etim to death by hanging for murdering his 16-year-old daughter, Deborah.

Deborah, who had Down Syndrome, was falsely accused of being a witch before she was killed on February 15, 2025.

BRCI described the judgment as "a landmark victory in the fight against witchcraft accusations and abuse of vulnerable children."

Rights groups say the verdict sends a strong message that child abuse and witchcraft branding will not go unpunished in Nigeria.

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A Cross River State High Court sitting in Calabar has sentenced 51-year-old pastor, Ubong Bassey Etim, to death by hanging for killing his 16-year-old daughter, Deborah Bassey, after accusing her of being a witch.

The judgment, delivered by Justice Blessing Egwu, found the pastor guilty of murder after ruling that the prosecution proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.

Deborah, who had Down Syndrome, was reportedly killed by her father on February 15, 2025, following allegations that she was a witch. The shocking incident sparked outrage across Nigeria, with child rights groups and disability advocates demanding justice for the teenager.

Justice Blessing Egwu ruled that the prosecution proved beyond a reasonable doubt that Pastor Ubong Bassey Etim committed the murder.

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With the court's verdict now delivered, many see it as one of the strongest messages yet against the dangerous practice of branding children as witches.

Reacting to the judgment, the Basic Rights Counsel Initiative (BRCI) described the conviction as "a landmark victory in the fight against witchcraft accusations and abuse of vulnerable children."

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According to the organisation, the judgment not only secured justice for Deborah but also serves as a warning that anyone involved in child abuse or harmful traditional practices will face the full weight of the law.

BRCI also praised the Nigeria Police Force, the Cross River State Ministry of Justice, led by Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice Ededem Ani, as well as the judiciary for ensuring the case was properly investigated and prosecuted.

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The group equally commended the Director of Public Prosecutions, Okoi Ukam, prosecutors Patrick Usang and Deborah Tom, alongside Dr. David Ushie of the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital for their contributions to securing the conviction.

Rights groups commended the Nigeria Police Force and the Ministry of Justice for conducting a thorough investigation that led to the conviction.

The organisation didn't stop there. It also acknowledged the support provided by Women Arise, Safe Child Africa, Project Alert, and other partners, who stood by Deborah's mother and siblings throughout the trial by offering financial and psychosocial assistance.

Reaffirming its commitment to ending the practice of witchcraft branding, BRCI stressed that every child, regardless of disability or circumstance, has the right to life, dignity and protection from violence.

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