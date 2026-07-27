BBNaija S11 flips the script as Chimsom Chuka wins first HoH, Tram and Sheba land HoH lounge

Big Brother Naija Season 11 has crowned its first Head of House but introduced a major twist that changes one of the show's most familiar rewards.

Big Brother Naija's Show Ya Self season debuts with a major rule change that detaches the Head of House title from the luxury HOH lounge

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chimsom Chuka emerged as the first Head of House for BBNaija Season 11

A lucky dip selected Tram as the occupant, who then chose Sheba as a companion for the lounge

Big Brother Naija Season 11 has crowned its first Head of House but introduced a major twist that changes one of the show's most familiar rewards.

Housemate Chimsom Chuka secured the first Head of House title of the Show Ya Self season after outperforming fellow contestants in Monday's challenge that earned him immunity from this week's eviction.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The opening Head of House game was designed as a timed obstacle challenge, with male and female housemates competing separately in the first stage. The fastest contestant from each category advanced to the final round, where the overall winner would become Head of House while the second-place finisher would take on the role of deputy.

BBNaija S11 first HoH, Chimsom Chuka

After an intense showdown, Chimsom completed the course fastest to emerge victorious.

Another housemate, Abi, finished second overall and was named Deputy Head of House.

This time Big Brother surprised the housemates with a rule change that completely altered the reward attached to the HOH title.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rather than automatically moving into the luxurious Head of House lounge, Chimsom was instructed to draw the name of another housemate through a random selection. The selected housemate, instead of the Head of House, would enjoy the exclusive accommodation.

The draw landed on Tram, who was announced as the occupant of the HoH lounge.

Big Brother added another layer to the twist by allowing Tram to choose a companion and Tram chose Sheba