Ayra Starr's character in the Hollywood adaptation of Children of Blood and Bone

Ayra Starr's character in the Hollywood adaptation of Children of Blood and Bone

Filmmaker unveils first look at Ayra Starr’s Hollywood acting debut in ‘Children of Blood and Bone’

Nigerian singer Oyinkansola Aderibigbe, popularly known as Ayra Starr, is set to make her Hollywood acting debut in the highly anticipated adaptation of Tomi Adeyemi’s bestselling fantasy novel, Children of Blood and Bone.

Filmmaker unveils the first look at Ayra Starr's Hollywood acting debut in Children of Blood and Bone ahead of the film's official trailer release

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Ayra Starr joins a star-studded cast including Idris Elba, and others in the fantasy adaptation of Tomi Adeyemi's bestselling novel.

The official trailer for Children of Blood and Bone, directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, is set to premiere tomorrow

The filmmaker behind the project recently unveiled behind the scenes footage from the production, including the first glimpse of Ayra Starr's character

In the teaser, the Ayra Star is seen dressed in an African-inspired costume with a dramatic hairstyle as she takes on her first major acting role.

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The film features a star-studded cast including Idris Elba, Damson Idris, Tosin Cole, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Cynthia Erivo, Richard Mofe-Damijo and Viola Davis.

The behind-the-scenes clips captured different stages of production, showing the cast, producers, costume designers and other members of the crew working together to bring Adeyemi’s fictional world to life.

The adaptation will also feature Nigerian singer Tems’ hit song, Me & U.

Ayra Starr previously spoke about her acting experience during an interview with CBS, where she reflected on the transition from music to film and the lessons she picked up while working on the project.

“This is my first movie ever. You know, I’m used to being a singer and diva on set, but this one with the movie is like, it’s not about you. You’ve to be on set on time. So, it made me get used to military time and working hard. I respect actors so much more now. Their stamina is impeccable.

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“Acting is something I have always wanted to do. I love music, but I’ve always loved acting. I’ve always been shy when it comes to acting. But this is the first time in my life that I’ve been on camera and I’m not singing. It was amazing. I learned so much from everyone, not just the greats.”