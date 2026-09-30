Hadiza Oboh remains remembered as Nigeria Airways’ first female pilot and a pioneer who broke barriers in aviation

Hadiza Oboh remains remembered as Nigeria Airways’ first female pilot and a pioneer who broke barriers in aviation

The tragic story of Hadiza Oboh, Nigeria Airways’ first female pilot who made history before a deadly betrayal ended her life

The tragic story of Hadiza Oboh, Nigeria Airways’ first female pilot, who was murdered by her domestic staff in 1998. More than two decades later, her killers remain missing after escaping bail.

Hadiza Oboh was Nigeria Airways’ first female pilot and a major aviation pioneer in the 1990s.

She was murdered in her Ikoyi home in 1998 by people working as her domestic staff.

Her body was discovered months later inside a septic tank after police investigations intensified.

The suspects were arrested but later escaped after being granted bail and remain at large decades later.

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In the 1990s, when the aviation industry was still largely seen as a man’s world, one Nigerian woman was already proving that women could also command the skies.

Her name was Senior First Officer Hadiza Lantana Oboh, Nigeria Airways’ first female pilot.

She was admired by many in the aviation sector and was considered a symbol of hope for young Nigerian women who wanted to break into careers dominated by men.

But sadly, the woman who spent years flying passengers safely across the world would meet a shocking end inside her own home.

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On February 8, 1998, Hadiza Oboh was murdered by people she trusted, her domestic staff.

She was just 39 years old.

More than two decades later, the pain of the case still lingers. Although some suspects were arrested, those accused of killing the aviation trailblazer eventually escaped after being granted bail and have never been found.

Who was Hadiza Oboh?

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Hadiza Oboh made history as the first female pilot of the defunct Nigeria Airways in the 1990s.

Hadiza Oboh was a pioneer in Nigeria’s aviation industry.

She was the first and only female pilot of the defunct Nigeria Airways during the 1990s and became one of the few Nigerian women to achieve such a feat at the time.

Colleagues described her as a trailblazer who opened doors for other women hoping to enter aviation and other highly skilled professions.

At the time of her death, Hadiza was a single woman living alone in Ikoyi, Lagos, one of the city’s most prestigious neighbourhoods.

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Because of her busy career, she had domestic workers who helped manage her large home. Unfortunately, those same people she trusted would later become connected to the plot that ended her life.

From flight officer to aviation star

Hadiza Oboh began her career in 1984 as a Flight Officer with Nigeria Airways, flying aboard a Boeing 737.

By 1989, she had established herself as a respected pilot and remained one of the most recognised female figures in Nigerian aviation throughout the 1990s.

For many women’s groups in Nigeria and Africa, she represented what was possible when women were given opportunities to excel.

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But behind the success was a tragedy waiting to happen.

The shocking plan inside her Ikoyi home

One of the people at the centre of the murder plot was Abdullahi, her gatekeeper, security guard, and gardener.

Because of his role in the house, he had access to almost every part of the property.

Reports said that on the night of February 8, 1998, Hadiza returned home from the airport at about 8 p.m. Abdullahi opened the gate for her as she drove in.

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She went into her room while one of the domestic workers helped take her flight bag inside.

According to reports, the worker noticed foreign currencies, expensive clothes, jewellery, gold chains and other valuables in her bedroom.

Investigators later believed these discoveries may have motivated the workers to target her.

The plan was already in motion.

How the murder happened

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One of the key suspects was Peter Eche from Benue State, an auto-electrician who had previously worked for Hadiza as a gardener and gatekeeper.

He had lived in the servants’ quarters before travelling to his village in Makurdi.

During his absence, Hadiza re-employed Abdullahi, who had earlier been fired for misconduct.

When Peter returned, Abdullahi allegedly convinced him to join the plan to kill their employer.

According to reports, Abdullahi told Peter that Hadiza “had much money and properties.”

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The group allegedly waited until she returned home before carrying out their plan.

That night, after resting from her trip, Hadiza went into the kitchen to prepare food for herself.

Unknown to her, some of the people around her had already planned her death.

The attackers reportedly entered through the back door of the kitchen.

Abdullahi allegedly attacked her with a rope while others restrained her.

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After she was killed, the suspects reportedly dumped her body inside the septic tank (popularly called soak-away) and covered it with cement.

They then allegedly moved around the house, taking her valuables, including jewellery, clothes and foreign currencies.

Her car was reportedly converted into a taxi, while Peter allegedly moved from the servants’ quarters into the main building.

“Madam don travel and we no know when she dey come back”

After Hadiza disappeared, visitors and friends who came looking for her were reportedly given the same response:

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“Madam don travel and we no know when she dey come back.”

Many people believed she was away because of her demanding aviation schedule.

But a police officer living nearby became suspicious.

The officer reportedly noticed unusual activities around the house and questioned why her workers kept insisting she had travelled without knowing when she would return.

That suspicion eventually triggered investigations.

Police discover the shocking truth

Investigators arrested the domestic workers linked to the killing of the Nigerian aviation trailblazer in 1998.

When police officers arrived at the residence, they initially arrested some of the workers on suspicion of stealing her belongings.

At that time, nobody knew Hadiza was already dead.

Investigators reportedly found disturbing evidence inside the house.

The food she had been preparing was still on the cooker but had dried up.

Her air conditioners had stopped working.

Blood stains were still visible on the kitchen floor, while the rope allegedly used in the killing was found between the kitchen and sitting room.

Her once-beautiful compound had become overgrown with weeds.

The septic tank was still open, with a half-used bag of cement nearby.

The discovery that shocked everyone

As investigations continued, the case was transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti, after then Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Abubakar Tsav, became concerned about the slow progress of the investigation.

Police began questioning Peter more aggressively.

During another visit to Hadiza’s home, investigators noticed fresh cement around the septic tank, raising more suspicion.

They returned and opened the tank.

Inside was the decomposing body of Hadiza Oboh.

The discovery confirmed the worst fears of her family, friends and colleagues.

The suspects linked to the crime included:

Peter Eche

Abdullahi

Itoro Akpan, Hadiza’s driver

Denise Osama, who allegedly received some of the stolen properties

Peter later confessed to his involvement.

The justice that never came

On June 1, 1998, the suspects were arraigned before a Lagos Chief Magistrate’s Court on charges of conspiracy, armed robbery and murder.

But the case took another painful turn.

While authorities were preparing prosecution advice, it was discovered that two suspects had been granted bail by the High Court.

Despite public anger and efforts to rearrest them, the suspects had disappeared.

Their guarantors were accused of providing fake names and addresses, making it easier for them to escape.

More than 20 years later, those accused of killing Nigeria’s aviation pioneer are still missing.

Hadiza Oboh’s legacy

Hadiza Oboh’s life remains a reminder of both achievement and tragedy.

She broke barriers in Nigerian aviation and showed that women could rise to the highest levels in professions traditionally dominated by men.

Although her life was cut short in a brutal manner, her story continues to inspire conversations about women in aviation, personal security, and the dangers of misplaced trust.

She wanted to conquer the skies.