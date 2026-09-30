Former music pastor and American Idol contestant killed wife for his younger lover, staged fake home invasion

Former American Idol contestant Caleb Flynn has been convicted of murdering his wife after an affair with a younger woman and staging a fake home invasion.

Caleb Flynn was convicted of murdering his wife, Ashley, in Ohio.

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Prosecutors said he wanted to leave his marriage for his younger lover.

His wife was shot while she slept and the scene was allegedly staged as a home invasion.

Flynn faces life in prison without parole when he is sentenced.

Former Ohio music pastor and American Idol contestant Caleb Flynn has been convicted of murdering his wife after prosecutors argued that he wanted to end his marriage and be with his younger lover.

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Flynn, 40, was found guilty on Tuesday, September 29, 2026, in Miami County, Ohio, over the February killing of his 37-year-old wife, Ashley Flynn, a schoolteacher and volleyball coach.

Prosecutors said Flynn shot Ashley at their home in Tipp City, Ohio, and then staged the scene to make it appear that an intruder had entered the house and killed her.

Flynn had told investigators that a burglar was responsible for Ashley's death, but prosecutors presented evidence they said contradicted his account and pointed towards Flynn himself.

According to evidence presented at trial, Flynn was having an affair with Alleigha Botner, a 24-year-old woman connected to his church. The affair had lasted for nearly two years, and prosecutors argued that Flynn wanted to leave his marriage and start a new life with Botner.

More than 100,000 messages exchanged between Flynn and Botner became a major part of the prosecution's case.

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Prosecutors told the jury that the messages contained discussions about Ashley's death and showed Flynn's growing hostility towards his wife.

One message Flynn sent to Botner shortly before Ashley was killed read: “I choose you. I’m free. Actions will come tomorrow.” Prosecutors argued that the message showed he had decided to act.

Botner also testified during the trial about her relationship with Flynn and the conversations they had about Ashley.

Investigators used digital evidence from Flynn's devices, including his phone and Apple Watch, to challenge his account of what happened around the time of the killing. Prosecutors said the digital activity was inconsistent with the timeline Flynn gave investigators.

The prosecution also argued that the supposed burglary did not make sense based on the evidence found at the house.

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Flynn's defence disputed the prosecution's interpretation of the evidence and maintained that an affair, hostile messages and suspicious circumstances did not prove that he killed Ashley. His lawyers also pointed to the fact that the murder weapon was never recovered.

Flynn had pleaded not guilty and denied killing his wife. In police interviews played during the trial, he insisted that he had never physically harmed Ashley and maintained that an intruder was responsible.

The jury nevertheless found him guilty after deliberating for only a few hours following roughly two weeks of evidence. He was convicted of murder along with other charges including aggravated murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence, according to trial reports.

The case drew additional attention because of Flynn's previous appearance on American Idol.

He appeared on the singing competition in 2013, where he performed before judges Mariah Carey, Randy Jackson and Nicki Minaj. He did not advance to the main Hollywood competition, but his appearance introduced him to a national television audience.

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During his appearance, Flynn spoke about Ashley and how she had supported his musical ambitions.

Before his arrest, Flynn had also worked as a pastor with a focus on music and worship, making the murder case particularly striking because of the contrast between his public religious role and the allegations surrounding his marriage.

Ashley was remembered by those who knew her as a teacher and volleyball coach. The couple had two daughters, who were in the home when police responded after Ashley was killed, according to trial coverage.

Flynn is expected to be sentenced on October 5, 2026, and prosecutors are seeking a punishment that could keep him in prison for the rest of his life. Reports say he faces the possibility of life imprisonment without parole.

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His defence has indicated that it plans to appeal the conviction, arguing that there was no direct evidence proving Flynn fired the weapon and that the prosecution relied heavily on circumstantial and digital evidence.