₦5,000 cash sharing turns tragic as mother, daughter die in Niger Government House stampede

Residents gather at the Niger State Government House in Minna as officials distribute the reported ₦5,000 cash support

Residents gather at the Niger State Government House in Minna as officials distribute the reported ₦5,000 cash support

A mother and her daughter were among at least three people who died in a stampede at the Niger State Government House in Minna during the distribution of ₦5,000 reportedly organised by Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago.

A mother and her daughter were among at least three people who died in a stampede at the Niger State Government House in Minna.

The victims had reportedly gathered to receive ₦5,000 being distributed to residents.

Six other people were said to be in critical condition following the incident.

The tragedy happened amid rising tension in Niger State over the deaths of 37 suspected illegal miners in NSCDC custody.

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What was meant to be a relief for struggling residents in Niger State has ended in tragedy after a mother and her daughter reportedly lost their lives during a stampede at the Niger State Government House in Minna.

The incident happened on Tuesday when hundreds of residents gathered to receive the ₦5,000 cash reportedly being shared by Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago.

According to reports, the crowd became uncontrollable after the Government House gate was left open, leading to a stampede that claimed at least three lives. Several other people were also injured, with reports saying six victims were rushed for emergency treatment in critical condition.

One of the victims has been identified as the mother of a woman who lived in the same neighbourhood as Hauwa Muhammad Kuta.

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Confirming the heartbreaking incident in a social media post, Kuta wrote:

"I just lost my neighbour and her mother."

Earlier reports had already indicated that at least three people died in the stampede, while several others sustained life-threatening injuries.

Security operatives controlled the escalating crowd at the entrance of the Government House before the gates were breached

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A source who was reportedly present at the Government House said the gathering was organised as Governor Bago met with youths amid plans for a fresh protest in Minna following the deaths of 37 suspected illegal miners in the custody of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

According to the source, the governor urged the youths to distance themselves from the planned demonstration before cash was distributed.

"There was a stampede at Government House today and three people died as a result.

"Six youths are in emergency in critical condition. The governor gathered people at Government House this evening to share money, that was why people were there.

"They left the Government House gate open, everywhere was choked.

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"The governor is in the state. He gathered youths today. You know there is this plan of protest coming up on Thursday. So he gathered youths to tell them that they should disassociate themselves from it, anything protest. So from there, he started sharing money," the source said.

The tragedy comes at a tense period in Niger State, where public anger has continued to grow over the deaths of 37 suspected illegal miners who died while in NSCDC custody after being arrested during anti-illegal mining operations in the M.I. Wushishi Housing Estate and Lukoto areas on September 15 and 16.

The deaths, which were discovered on September 17, sparked protests across Minna, with residents demanding justice and accountability. Security operatives later dispersed protesters using tear gas and gunfire, while the state government imposed a curfew to restore order.

The Federal Government has since set up a 10-member independent investigative committee to determine what led to the deaths of the miners.

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