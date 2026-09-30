Aspira receives three awards at Marketing Edge Awards 2026

Aspira Nigeria Limited, manufacturer of Viva detergent, Viva Dishwashing Liquid, and Oracare Toothpaste, amongst other household-care brands, has received three recognitions at the 2026 Marketing Edge Awards, with its brands recognised across the liquid dishwashing, bar soap and detergent categories.

The company received the Outstanding Liquid Dishwash Brand of the Year award, while Viva Multipurpose Soap was named Outstanding Bar Soap Brand of the Year. Aspira also received the Outstanding Detergent Brand of the Decade award, recognising its longstanding presence in Nigeria’s detergent category.

The awards ceremony was held on Friday, September 25, at Ten Degrees Event Hall, Billings Way, Oregun, Ikeja, bringing together brands, marketing professionals and stakeholders from across Nigeria’s marketing, advertising and communications industry.

The Marketing Edge Awards recognise brands and professionals across the marketing and communications sector, with categories covering different aspects of brand building, consumer engagement and industry performance.

For Aspira, the three recognitions span different areas of its household-care portfolio. The liquid dishwashing and bar soap awards recognise its presence in two competitive household categories, while the Detergent Brand of the Decade award acknowledges the longer-term journey of its detergent business.

Speaking on the recognitions, Barbara Onianwah, Head of Marketing, Aspira Nigeria Limited, said the awards acknowledged the consistency required to build and sustain brands in a competitive market.

“These recognitions are meaningful because they reflect the consistency and work that go into building brands that remain relevant to consumers. We are pleased that the awards recognise different areas of our portfolio, as well as the longer journey of our detergent business. For us, it is an encouragement to continue listening to consumers, learning from the market and evolving our approach,” she said.

The recognition comes as brands in Nigeria’s fast-moving consumer goods sector continue to respond to changing consumer preferences and increased competition across household-care categories.

With the three awards spanning liquid dishwashing, bar soap and detergent, Aspira’s recognition at the 2026 Marketing Edge Awards reflects its presence across multiple segments of the household-care market, while the decade award highlights the longer history of its detergent business.