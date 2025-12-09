10 Life-Changing Things Every Woman Should Try at Least Once

Learn the 10 game-changing things modern women should do for independence, peace, financial stability and everyday fulfilment.

As a woman who’s a young adult, or honestly, at any stage of your life, there are certain steps you can take that quietly, but significantly, improve the quality of your life. They’re soft upgrades… You know, the kind that refines the way you live, the way you work, and the way you think about yourself. They’re not about perfection or pressure; they’re about growth, autonomy, and building a life that feels like yours.

Below are ten genuinely life-changing things every woman should try at least once, not because society says so, but because they expand your world in ways you’ll thank yourself for later

1. Live Alone (Even If It’s Just Once)

There’s something transformative about closing the door behind you and realising the space is entirely yours. Living alone, even if it’s just for a year, teaches you things no theory ever can.

You learn:

How to be comfortable with your own company.

How to solve problems without waiting for help.

How to create a home that reflects your personality.

How to build routines that actually work for you.

It’s not always glamorous because electricity bills and leaking taps will humble you, but the confidence and emotional independence you gain are unmatched. Living alone teaches you self-trust.

2. Learn to Invest (Start Small, Start Simple)

Investing sounds intimidating until you realise the basics are incredibly learnable. You don’t need millions, you don’t need a finance degree, and you definitely don’t need to wait until you’re “older”. Learning how to grow your money is genuinely empowering.

Easy entry points anyone can start with:

• Micro-investing apps:

Many investment platforms allow you to start with tiny amounts, sometimes as little as ₦1,000 or £1. They pool your money into beginner-friendly portfolios. Read our list of 5 trusted apps that let Nigerians invest in the U.S. and local stocks easily.

• Index funds & ETFs (Exchange-Traded Funds):

These are basically baskets of many companies. They spread your risk and grow steadily without needing constant monitoring. They’re perfect for beginners.

• Mutual funds:

Think of these as professional money managers doing the heavy lifting for you. You invest; they manage the portfolio. Simple, hands-off, reliable.

• High-yield savings or money-market funds:

These aren’t technically “investments”, but they help you grow your cash safely while you’re still learning.

• Dollar-cost averaging:

This is just investing small amounts consistently, weekly or monthly, instead of waiting for the “perfect” time. It removes the anxiety of timing the market.

Start small and show up consistently. Over time, the habit becomes more important than the amount.

3. Learn How to Handle Money

Money management is not about being frugal or denying yourself; it’s about clarity, control, and choices. When you understand your finances, you avoid stress, panic, and surprise debit alerts.

Here’s what solid money management looks like:

• Know your numbers:

Track your monthly income, expenses, and savings. Even a simple notes app works.

• Build an emergency fund:

Aim for 3–6 months of essential expenses. It’s your safety net for unpredictable times.

• Separate accounts:

Have one for spending, one for bills, and one for savings/investment. It reduces confusion and overspending.

• Automate what you can:

Automated transfers keep your discipline sharp without relying on willpower.

• Avoid lifestyle creep:

When you earn more, don’t instantly spend more. Increase your savings first, pleasures second.

• Learn basic financial literacy:

Understand tax, interest, budgeting, credit scores, and how loans actually work. These skills follow you for life.

4. Travel Solo

Travelling alone is one of those experiences that stays with you long after the trip ends. It forces you to get comfortable making decisions by yourself, trusting your instincts and navigating unfamiliar places with confidence.

You don’t have to plan a dramatic solo trip across the world; even a quiet weekend in a nearby city counts. What matters is the feeling of waking up in a new place and realising that the day is entirely yours to shape.

Solo travel teaches self-reliance in a gentle but powerful way. It shows you that you can handle things on your own, communicate confidently with strangers, set boundaries, and enjoy your own company without distractions. If you’re nervous, start small with a local museum day, a solo brunch, or a one-night getaway.

Over time, you build courage without even realising it, and you return home feeling like a more grounded, more capable version of yourself.

5. Take a Course That Builds a Future Skill

Every woman should invest in a skill that strengthens her future. The job market is constantly evolving, and having something extra like a digital skill, a practical craft, or a creative talent makes you far more adaptable.

It could be something career-focused like data analysis, project management or graphic design, or something hands-on like baking, wig making or photography.

The point isn’t to overwhelm yourself with endless courses; it’s to intentionally choose something that enriches your life or opens new opportunities. Short online courses can be just as valuable as formal programmes, especially when you choose one that genuinely aligns with your interests.

Over time, that skill becomes a safety net, a confidence booster, and even an extra source of income if you ever need it.

6. Build a Consistent Morning or Evening Routine

Adulthood can be chaotic, so having a routine creates a sense of grounding. A routine doesn’t need to be aesthetic or overly structured; it just needs to support your wellbeing. A simple morning routine might give you clarity and calm before the day rushes in, while a night routine can help you unwind and prepare your mind for rest.

Maybe your mornings start with a glass of water and a few minutes of stretching. Maybe your evenings involve skincare, light cleaning, or reading a few pages of a book. These tiny habits, when repeated consistently, create balance in your life. They help you operate from intention rather than panic, and they remind you that you deserve moments of care, even on your busiest days.

7. Learn to Cook 3–5 Signature Meals

Knowing how to cook a handful of meals isn’t about playing into gender roles; it’s about self-sufficiency. Cooking teaches you how to feed yourself well, save money, and have more control over your health. You don’t have to become a chef; just learn a few meals you genuinely enjoy and can recreate without stress.

Something is empowering about being able to make yourself a proper dinner after a long day or quickly put something together for friends without scrambling. It’s a simple life skill that improves your well-being, strengthens your independence, and gives you a deeper sense of comfort in your own home.

8. Start Therapy or Emotional Self-Work

If you do it with a professional or through guided journalling and self-reflection, emotional self-work is one of the most transformative things you can do.

It helps you understand your triggers, your patterns, your fears, and your strengths. It gives you language for your emotions and teaches you how to navigate conflict, communicate better, and maintain healthier relationships.

Therapy isn’t only for when things go wrong. It’s also for growth, for learning how to set boundaries, how to protect your peace, and how to break cycles that no longer serve you.

Even if therapy feels out of reach financially, there are other ways to care for your emotional world through self-help books, mindfulness practices, support groups, or talking to trusted people. The more you understand yourself, the better you show up everywhere else in your life.

9. Find a Hobby That’s Just for You

Adulthood often pushes us into routines of work, responsibility, and survival, leaving very little space for pure joy. A hobby fixes that. It reminds you that life isn’t just about being productive, and it’s also about enjoying yourself.

Your hobby doesn’t have to make money or be impressive. It can be reading, dancing, painting, swimming, gardening… anything that makes you feel alive, relaxed, or creative. Having something that’s purely yours brings balance to your life. It gives you an outlet, reduces stress, and reminds you that you’re more than your job and your obligations.

10. Create a Personal Development Ritual Once a Year

Every woman should have a moment in the year where she steps back and checks in with herself. It could be on your birthday, at the start of the year, or at any moment that feels significant. This ritual is a chance to reflect on how far you’ve come, what you want to improve, and where you want your life to go next.