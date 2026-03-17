7 Nigerian Celebrity Weddings That Broke The Internet

From Banky W and Adesua to Simi and Femi Dapson, these are the Nigerian celebrity weddings that dominated social media and kept the internet talking.

Nigerian celebrity weddings have always been a huge cultural event. Still, the recent union of Simi and Femi Dapson reignited a familiar cycle and a pattern that repeats itself every time a high-profile Nigerian wedding lands.

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The country has produced some of the continent's most-watched matrimonial celebrations over the past decade, events that trend locally and across African social media and diaspora communities abroad. Here are seven that earned their place in the cultural record.

Banky W and Adesua Etomi (November 2017)

Banky W and actress Adesua Etomi white wedding in Cape Town, South Africa

The one that set the template. Banky W and actress Adesua Etomi held a traditional ceremony on November 19, a court wedding on November 20, and a white wedding in Cape Town, South Africa, on November 25, 2017. The multi-part celebration drew a wide range of Nigerian entertainers and was notable for being well-executed from start to finish.

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The Cape Town white wedding in particular generated significant visual content, and the couple's obvious chemistry throughout every leg of the celebration gave it an emotional side that audiences responded to. It remains a reference point for how Nigerian celebrity weddings can be done.

Veekee James and Femi Atere (February 2024)

Veekee James and Femi Atere white wedding in Lagos State

Fashion designer Veekee James married businessman Femi Atere in a four-day event in February 2024, with a traditional ceremony in Akwa Ibom and a white wedding in Lagos. As expected from someone who built a career on design, the outfits were the centre of the conversation.

She wore multiple custom pieces across the celebrations, including a wedding gown made from fabrics sourced in Istanbul, Turkey.

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Nigerian fashion Twitter and Instagram had material for days, and the event trended well beyond the wedding weekend itself.

Mercy Chinwo and Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa (August 2022)

Gospel singer Mercy Chinwo and Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa were married in Port Harcourt over two days in a traditional ceremony on August 13 and a white wedding on August 14, 2022. The wedding was heavily anticipated within Christian circles, given Chinwo's profile as one of Nigeria's most prominent gospel artists.

What made it a social media moment was the intersection of glamour and decency. The photos were visually striking but notably conservative by celebrity wedding standards, and that combination sparked a genuine conversation online about modesty, bridal style, and what it means to be a Christian celebrity in the public eye.

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Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux (February to May 2025)

Influencer Priscilla Ojo and Tanzanian artist Juma Jux had one of the longer wedding arcs in recent memory. Their Islamic wedding took place in Tanzania in February 2025, followed by a traditional ceremony in Lagos in April, and a concluding celebration that wrapped around May.

What gave it a sustained social media presence was the combination of two active fan bases, including Priscilla's Nigerian following and Juma's East African audience. Each ceremony produced fresh visual content, and the cross-cultural outfits generated consistent commentary.

Temi Otedola and Mr. Eazi (August 2025)

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Actress Temi Otedola and recording artist Mr Eazi held what was widely described as one of the most expensive celebrity weddings in Nigerian history, with reported costs around $14 million. The ceremonies spanned three continents: a civil wedding in Monaco, a traditional Yoruba ceremony in Dubai, and a white wedding in Iceland. The couple, who began dating in 2017 after meeting in London, got engaged in Venice in 2022.

The scale was the story. Nigerian social media is rarely neutral about displays of wealth, and this wedding sharply divided opinion. That tension kept the conversation going long after the events concluded.

Chioma and Davido (August 2025)

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Few Nigerian love stories have been as public as that of artist Davido and chef Chioma Rowland, who first met in 2013.

Their wedding, originally planned for 2020, was finally held in August 2025 in Miami and as a black-tie event in Lagos. Guests included billionaire Aliko Dangote, former Senate President Bukola Saraki, and Afrobeats artist D'banj. Fans lined the roads as the couple moved through the city, and the reception and afterparty generated clips that circulated for days.

Simi and Femi Dapson (March 2026)

The most recent entry and the one that prompted this list. Simi and Femi Dapson's wedding concluded what had been a relationship with a significant online footprint, including public scrutiny and engagement speculation.

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