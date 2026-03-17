President Tinubu Orders Security Chiefs To Move To Maiduguri After Bomb Blast Kills 23, Injures 100

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu orders security chiefs to Maiduguri after bomb blasts killed 23, as the government debunks a fake Donald Trump tweet.

The Nigerian government has called out a widely shared image as fake news. The image, which went viral, claimed to be a tweet from U.S. President Donald Trump, criticizing President Bola Tinubu's approach to security, especially concerning the ongoing threats from terrorism in the North-East region.

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The recent news from Maiduguri, Borno State, is profoundly upsetting. I mourn those who lost their lives, sympathise with the injured and stand in solidarity with the people of Borno during this challenging time.



I want to make it categorically clear that these acts of terror… pic.twitter.com/phqc9PdEM5 — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) March 17, 2026

The President's Special Adviser for Media and Public Communication, Sunday Dare, used his X account on Tuesday to firmly label the post as "Fake!!!" He also shared the altered screenshot to visually debunk the claim.

The fake tweet, which spread quickly on social media, supposedly criticized Tinubu's management of the security situation. It also mentioned Tinubu's recent trip to the United Kingdom in light of the recent deadly incidents in Maiduguri, Borno State.

“The situation in Nigeria is a TOTAL DISASTER. Massive, coordinated suicide bombings tonight in Maiduguri.

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“A hospital, a major market, the post office, all hit! Many innocent people were killed. This is what happens when you have NO LEADERSHIP and open borders for terrorists! While his country is in a state of NATIONAL EMERGENCY, President Tinubu is currently in the UK on a ‘State Visit."

“Unbelievable! Shaking hands and having fancy dinners while his people are being blown up? I don’t think so! Prime Minister Starmer should tell him to get on a plane and GO HOME IMMEDIATELY,” the fake tweet reads in part.

READ ALSO: President Donald Trump Declares That America Has Defeated Iran

However, there was no such message on any verified Trump-affiliated accounts, including the official @realDonaldTrump handle or White House channels.

This revelation comes as militant activity in Borno state has sharply increased.

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Just on Monday evening, Maiduguri was rocked by multiple explosions caused by suicide bombers with ties to Boko Haram/ISWAP. The blasts hit several spots in the city, including busy areas close to markets and public buildings, not long after the evening Ramadan fast was broken.

Police have confirmed that at least 23 people lost their lives and over 100 were hurt in these coordinated attacks. This tragic event follows an earlier assault on a military base in the Ajilari area of the state overnight.

In a statement released on Tuesday, President Tinubu described the attacks as “profoundly upsetting” and the “final desperate and frantic attempts” by terrorists facing sustained pressure from Nigerian forces.

He mourned the victims, expressed solidarity with Borno residents, and vowed that “Nigeria will not succumb to fear.”

Tinubu added that he had directed security and intelligence chiefs to relocate to Maiduguri to take personal charge of operations.

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