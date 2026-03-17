Boko Haram Demand ₦3.52 billion to Release 176 Kidnapped Kwara Residents as Negotiations Stop

Boko Haram have demanded ₦3.52 billion to release 176 kidnapped residents in Kwara State, as negotiations stall and families struggle to meet the ransom demand.

Suspected members of Boko Haram have reportedly demanded a staggering ₦3.52 billion ransom for the release of 176 residents abducted from Woro community in Kwara State, as negotiations between the kidnappers and affected families remain stalled.

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The victims were taken during a violent attack on Woro, a rural community that has recently come under intense security pressure following a wave of armed assaults. The incident has raised fresh concerns about the spread of insurgent activities into North-Central Nigeria, a region not traditionally associated with Boko Haram operations.

According to media platform Sahara Reporters, which quoted a community source, the kidnappers have made contact with families and community representatives, insisting on the huge ransom before any release can be considered. However, talks have reportedly made little progress, leaving families in distress and uncertainty over the fate of their loved ones.

EXCLUSIVE: Boko Haram Demands N3.52Billion For 176 Kidnapped Woro Residents In Kwara As Negotiations Stall –Community Sources | Sahara Reporters https://t.co/8BOKcgZv32 pic.twitter.com/sc3f2LR84z — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) March 16, 2026

The abduction is believed to be linked to a broader pattern of attacks in the area, where gunmen have targeted communities, killed residents, and taken several others hostage. Local sources say the scale of the latest kidnapping and the amount demanded highlight the growing boldness of armed groups operating in the region.

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Security analysts warn that the development signals a troubling shift, as insurgent groups appear to be expanding their reach beyond their traditional strongholds in the North-East. The situation in Kwara State has particularly drawn attention, with fears that the state could become a new hotspot for coordinated attacks if urgent action is not taken.

Residents say the community remains on edge, with many families struggling to cope with both the emotional and financial burden of the situation. For many, raising such a massive ransom is nearly impossible, further complicating efforts to secure the release of those held captive.

Authorities are yet to issue a detailed official statement on the ransom demand, but security agencies are believed to be monitoring the situation closely. The lack of progress in negotiations has, however, intensified calls for stronger security intervention and more proactive measures to prevent further attacks.

The incident underscores the ongoing security challenges facing Nigeria, as communities continue to grapple with kidnappings, insurgency, and rising violence. For the families of the 176 abducted residents, the priority remains clear, securing their safe return amid growing uncertainty and fear.

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