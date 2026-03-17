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Sri Lanka Declares Weekly Wednesday Holiday to Cut Fuel Use Amid Deepening Crisis

Rukayat Badmus
Rukayat Badmus 13:16 - 17 March 2026
Sri Lanka has declared Wednesdays a weekly public holiday to reduce fuel consumption as the country battles an ongoing economic and energy crisis.
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The government of Sri Lanka has introduced a new policy making Wednesdays a weekly public holiday in a bid to reduce fuel consumption and manage its ongoing economic challenges.

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According to officials, the decision is part of a broader effort to ease pressure on the country’s strained energy supply. With fuel shortages persisting and global oil prices remaining high, authorities are looking for practical ways to cut down on unnecessary usage. By reducing movement and economic activity one day each week, the government hopes to significantly lower demand for petrol and diesel.

The policy mainly affects public sector workers, as government offices will remain closed on Wednesdays. However, essential services such as healthcare, security, and emergency response operations will continue to function as usual to avoid disruption.

Beyond fuel savings, the government is also encouraging citizens to use the extra day for productive activities, particularly farming and home gardening. Officials believe this could help boost local food production at a time when rising costs and supply chain issues have made basic goods more expensive for many households.

Sri Lanka has been grappling with a prolonged economic crisis marked by inflation, foreign exchange shortages, and difficulties in importing essential commodities like fuel and food. These challenges have forced the government to adopt unconventional measures aimed at stabilising the situation and conserving limited resources.

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Analysts say the Wednesday holiday policy highlights just how severe the country’s energy situation has become. While the move may help reduce fuel consumption in the short term, questions remain about its long-term impact on productivity and economic recovery.

For many citizens, the extra day off is a mixed blessing. While it offers some relief from daily commuting costs, it also reflects the deeper struggles facing the nation’s economy.

As Sri Lanka continues to navigate these difficulties, the government’s latest move underscores a growing need for innovative solutions to balance economic survival with the daily realities of its people.

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