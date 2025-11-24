Thinking of Cutting Your Hair Short? Here Are 7 Low-Maintenance Styles

When it comes to hairstyles, there are a million and one ways to wear your hair, from long, short, mid-length, layered, curly, braided, and straightened; the list goes on.

Although short hair is arguably the one length that gives you the most freedom to switch things up without too much effort. You can play with different cuts, colours, textures and shapes far more easily than you can with long hair.

With the big chop comes the freedom to experiment. You can play with different cuts, bold new colours, and varied textures with relative ease. If you are ready to embrace the shears, here are seven stylish, low-maintenance looks that reinforce the statement “less is more.”

1. Jerry Coils / Jerry Curls

Jerry coils are characterised by shiny, defined, loose curls that look perpetually hydrated. It’s a fantastic way to bring bounce and life to short natural hair.

They’re small, springy curls that create a full, soft silhouette. What makes Jerry curls so appealing is the texture, as the curls frame the face beautifully and give your hair body without requiring daily manipulation. How to achieve Jerry coils at home:

You don’t need a salon to get this look. Start with clean, well-conditioned, damp hair.



Apply a curl cream or mousse with a strong hold.



Use a small perm rod or flexi rod to wrap tiny sections of hair.



Allow it to dry fully, either air-dry or sit under a hooded dryer.



Unravel gently and fluff the roots with your fingers for volume.

With routine moisturising and the occasional re-curling of the front pieces, Jerry coils stay defined and bouncy all week.

2. Pixie Cuts

Pixie cuts are short, cropped hairstyles that sit close to the head but still have enough length to play with texture, volume and shape.

We can’t talk about the Pixie without mentioning the absolute legends like Jada Pinkett Smith and Halle Berry, who popularised it in the 90s. Their versions were edgy and feminine, inspiring a whole generation of women to embrace shorter hair.

Today, pixies come in countless variations from curly pixies, tousled pixies with layers and bangs, wavy pixies, choppy pixie cuts, fluffy pixies, and more. Each style gives you a different vibe, from soft and romantic to punky and sharp.

A pixie cut works best when tailored to your face shape, so make sure to ask your stylist for soft layers if you want movement, or a tapered back if you prefer a sleeker look.

3. Tapered Cut

If you want to maintain your natural coils or curls but still want something easy to manage, a tapered cut is another great option. This style keeps the sides and back shorter while leaving length at the top to create height and definition.

What makes the tapered cut so nice is the contrast of short and sleek around the edges, full and textured at the crown. It’s flattering on every face shape and gives you a built-in style without too much work. All you need to do is refresh the curls on top with water, leave-in conditioner or gel, and you’re good to go.

4. Low Cut / Buzz Cut

A low cut (or buzz cut) is another easy, low-maintenance hairstyle. This is the "big chop" in its boldest form, which is shaving the hair down very close to the scalp.

It is incredibly liberating. Without hair to hide behind, your facial features take center stage. With a buzz cut, you don’t have to worry about styling tools, wash days that last hours, or detangling sessions. Just wash, moisturise your scalp, and glide through your day.

You can also experiment with colours like blonde, red, brown or even fun shades like lilac or teal. Since the hair is short, it grows out quickly, which gives you freedom to try new shades without long-term commitment.

5. Finger Waves

Channel your inner 1920s flapper or 90s R&B star with Finger Waves. This style involves moulding the hair flat against the head in "S" shaped waves.

How to achieve finger waves at home: Start on damp hair.



Apply a strong-hold gel generously from root to tip.



Using a fine-tooth comb, create an S-pattern while using your fingers to hold each curve in place.



Continue the pattern across your head, section by section.



Allow the waves to dry completely before touching them.

It takes a little patience, but the result is classic and very put-together.

6. Short Bob Silk Press

If you really want to channel that '90s chic look, look no further than a short bob silk press. This is where natural hair is straightened and smoothed out (pressed) to look like relaxed hair, but with more body and movement.

It’s usually cut around the jawline or slightly below it, and you can add bangs, curtain bangs, or side bangs depending on the vibe you’re going for.

With a silk press, your natural hair is smoothed out to look straight without using chemicals. The short bob makes your hair look fuller and frames your face.

To maintain it, wrap your hair at night with a silk scarf or use a satin pillowcase to reduce frizz and hair breakage.

7. Bald Braids

Don't let the name fool you, because you don't have to be bald to get bald braids. This hairstyle refers to cornrows done on very short hair. It’s often seen as an artistic protective style.

Due to the hair being short, the braids lie flatter and neater on the scalp. The beauty of bald braids is the creativity, as you can experiment with zigzags, curved parts, straight lines, or minimalist patterns.