Federal High Court Judge Orders Sowore’s Lawyer to Kneel — Counsel Refuses, Says Order Unknown to Nigerian Law

A tense moment at the Federal High Court as a judge orders Sowore’s lawyer to kneel. The counsel refuses, saying the punishment is unknown to Nigerian law.

A tense moment at the Federal High Court as a judge orders Sowore’s lawyer to kneel. The counsel refuses, saying the punishment is unknown to Nigerian law.

Tension erupted in court when Justice Mohammed Umar ordered Sowore’s lawyer to kneel, a directive the counsel rejected as unlawful.

A tense moment unfolded on Monday at the Federal High Court when Justice Mohammed Umar ordered a lawyer representing activist Omoyele Sowore to kneel in court — an instruction the counsel flatly refused, insisting that such a punishment has no place in Nigerian law.

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The confrontation happened during proceedings in the ongoing case involving Sowore, the publisher of Sahara Reporters and former presidential candidate, who is being prosecuted by the Department of State Services (DSS) over remarks in which he allegedly referred to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a "criminal".

What began as a routine court sitting quickly turned heated. The tension started after Sowore’s legal team requested a longer adjournment following the prosecution’s announcement that it had closed its case.

According to lawyers present in court, the request appeared to irritate the judge, who had indicated that the court should proceed without extended arguments. Then the situation escalated.

During the proceedings, Sowore addressed the court and declared that he intended to continue travelling across Nigeria to mobilise citizens against President Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general election.

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That comment immediately drew a reaction from the prosecution. Lead prosecutor Adeolu Kehinde, SAN, interrupted and attempted to stop Sowore from continuing his remarks.

At that point, Sowore’s lead counsel, Marshal Abubakar, stood up to intervene. Those present in court described his response as passionate and forceful. Abubakar argued that the issues surrounding Sowore’s activism were tied to broader political questions in Nigeria.

In an emotional intervention, he suggested that the Federal Government was determined to silence Sowore and possibly send him to prison to prevent him from participating in the political process ahead of the next election cycle.

Justice Umar had already signalled that he did not want further arguments from the defence. But Abubakar continued speaking. That was when the judge lost his temper.

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In a moment that stunned many people inside the courtroom, Justice Umar ordered the lawyer to step forward and kneel as punishment for what he described as contempt of court.

Abubakar refused.

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Speaking in what witnesses described as a muffled but firm voice, the lawyer told the judge that kneeling before a judge was not recognised as a lawful punishment under Nigerian law and that he could not comply with such an order.

Several senior members of the bar quickly rose from their seats and began appealing to the judge to calm down, warning that the situation was becoming unnecessarily tense.

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Contempt of court proceedings are recognised under Nigerian law, but they usually involve formal procedures and established penalties such as fines or detention. Physical acts of submission, like kneeling, are not listed as standard judicial sanctions in the country’s legal framework.

With the courtroom atmosphere growing increasingly strained, Justice Umar eventually decided to halt the proceedings.

The case was adjourned to April 13, 2026, though the defence team protested the date, arguing that it was inconvenient and too far away given the stage of the trial.

Legal observers and civil society have closely watched Sowore’s trial for years. The activist has faced multiple legal battles with the Nigerian government since 2019, stemming from his political activism and public criticism of government officials.

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Monday’s incident has already begun to attract attention within legal circles, particularly because courtroom decorum and judicial authority are usually handled through formal contempt procedures rather than spontaneous disciplinary orders.

Nigerian Bar Association Reacts

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has since weighed in on the incident, saying it is deeply concerned about reports from the courtroom.

In a statement signed by NBA President Mazi Afam Osigwe, SAN, the association stressed that no judge has the power under Nigerian law to order a lawyer to kneel in court.

“The courtroom is a temple of justice, governed by law, procedure and decorum,” the NBA said, noting that while judges have authority to maintain discipline during proceedings, such powers must be exercised strictly within established legal limits.

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NO JUDGE HAS THE POWER TO ORDER A LAWYER TO KNEEL IN COURT



The Nigerian Bar Association @NigBarAssoc is concerned about reports of an incident that occurred on Monday, 16 March 2026, at the Federal High Court, Abuja, involving Honourable Justice Mohammed Umar and a legal… pic.twitter.com/2msGazqLxz — AFAM OSIGWE (@afamosigwe) March 17, 2026

The association acknowledged that courts possess the power to punish contempt but emphasised that such powers are guided by clearly defined legal procedures designed to protect fairness and the dignity of everyone involved.

According to the NBA, directing a lawyer, or any person, to kneel in court is not a recognised judicial sanction and does not align with accepted standards of judicial conduct.

At the same time, the body reminded lawyers of their own responsibility to maintain professionalism in court, even when disagreements arise.

“The legal profession thrives on a delicate but essential balance between the Bar and the Bench,” the statement said, urging calm while encouraging that any grievances be handled through proper institutional and disciplinary channels.

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The dramatic exchange has also sparked conversation online, where Nigerians are debating the limits of judicial authority, courtroom conduct, and the rights of lawyers to challenge orders they believe violate the law.

Only in Nigeria will a lawyer be asked to kneel down like a secondary school student able to receive punishment — Abbey Jacobs (@HeisDreyma) March 17, 2026

Once u join the cult APC ur sense of belonging go first run leave u — kasim (@Ogiekasim1) March 17, 2026