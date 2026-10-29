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Davido melts hearts as he proposes to Chioma with a stunning ring in new music video

Oghenovo Egodo-Michael
Oghenovo Egodo-Michael 11:15 - 29 October 2026
Davido melts hearts as he proposes to Chioma with a stunning ring in new music video
Afrobeats superstar Davido gets on one knee to propose to his wife, Chioma, in the newly released romantic music video for 'Already Falling'. The track features on his sixth studio album, ORIADÉ.
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  • Davido gets on one knee to propose to his wife, Chioma, in the romantic music video for ‘Already Falling’.

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  • ‘Already Falling’ features on Davido’s sixth studio album, ORIADÉ, released on July 31, 2026.

  • Davido also featured Chioma in his 2018 hit ‘Assurance’ and 2020 song ‘1 Milli’ before reuniting with her for his latest romantic music video.

The Afrobeats star featured Chioma in the visuals for the love song, which takes fans through a series of intimate moments between the couple. The video, released on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, puts their relationship at the centre of its romantic storyline.

In one scene, the couple appear in matching traditional inspired outfits as Davido serenades his wife with the song’s lyrics. Another scene captures them inside a car, with Chioma behind the steering wheel while the singer focuses on his performance.

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READ ALSO: Davido’s sister Sharon Ademefun opens up on marriage, creativity and bond with singer

The most romantic moment comes towards the end of the video, when Davido gets down on one knee beside a lake and presents Chioma with a ring. The gesture recreates a marriage proposal, despite the couple already being husband and wife.

The video offers another glimpse into the relationship that has inspired some of Davido’s most memorable love songs. Chioma previously starred in his 2018 hit ‘Assurance’, which he released when they were dating. She also appeared in the visuals for ‘1 Milli’, a 2020 song with a wedding themed video.

The couple married in a traditional ceremony in Lagos in June 2024, followed by a white wedding in Miami, Florida, in August of the same year. Their relationship has remained a recurring part of Davido’s music and public life.

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