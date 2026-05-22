Ginger is disappearing from Nigerian shelves: Cloves, Tumeric, and 3 other alternatives

Nigeria’s ginger crisis has pushed prices sharply higher after fungal disease destroyed major farms. Here are five ingredients that can replace ginger in everyday cooking.

Ginger prices have surged in Nigeria after fungal disease devastated farms and wiped out much of the country’s production and exports.

The shortage is forcing many Nigerians to rethink how they cook staples like pepper soup, tea, and stews.

Cloves, cinnamon, and more are among the best substitutes that can replicate ginger’s warmth and flavour.

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If you have noticed that ginger has become harder to find at the market, or that the small quantity you managed to find costs significantly more than it should, it is because ginger is in the middle of a full-blown crisis in Nigeria, and it is reshaping how people cook.

The problem started with a fungal blight disease, specifically tuber rot, that devastated ginger farms across key producing areas like Southern Kaduna, wiping out as much as 90 per cent of crops in some locations.

Ginger

By the end of 2025, Nigeria's ginger exports had collapsed entirely, falling to zero from N26.2 billion just three years earlier, a combination of the persistent fungal disease and soaring production costs that priced local farmers out of the international market.

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At the retail level, the impact has been just as dramatic; a bag of ginger that once sold for under N50,000 has in some markets climbed to as high as N780,000.

Local farmers struggle to compete in the international market

For a spice that anchors everything from pepper soup to zobo, its absence is not a small thing. But Nigerian cooking has always been built on improvisation, and there are alternatives worth knowing. Here are five that actually work.

Cloves

Cloves

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Cloves are arguably the closest match to ginger in terms of warmth and aroma. Both spices share similar heat profiles and overlap in health benefits, including aiding digestion, fighting inflammation, and easing nausea. The key difference is potency.

Cloves are far more concentrated, so you only need a fraction of the quantity to hit a similar depth of flavour. Use them in teas, stews, and rice dishes, but go easy; a little genuinely goes a long way.

Cinnamon

Cinnamon

Cinnamon brings a warm, slightly sweet heat that slots naturally into the spaces ginger usually occupies. It works better in baked goods, teas, and slow-cooked stews, and carries its own health benefits, especially around blood sugar balance and anti-inflammatory uses.

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It is slightly less sharp than ginger, so if you need that peppery edge, pair it with a pinch of black pepper.

Black Pepper

Black Pepper

Black pepper is probably already sitting in your kitchen, which makes it the most practical substitution on this list. It shares ginger's pungency and its digestive benefits, though through a different active compound (piperine rather than gingerol).

The one thing it lacks is ginger's citrusy sweetness, so for the fullest flavour match, add a touch of nutmeg alongside it.

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Turmeric

Turmeric

If you cook a lot of soups and curry-flavoured foods, turmeric is your best friend right now. It brings an earthy warmth and richness that works beautifully in dishes, and its anti-inflammatory properties are well-documented.

The visual difference is obvious, though. Turmeric will colour your food a deep golden yellow, but in terms of flavour depth and health value, it more than holds its own as a ginger replacement.

Star Anise

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Star Anise

Star anise is the most underused spice in this conversation. It carries warm, sweet, and slightly spicy notes that work particularly well in slow-cooked dishes, soups, and stews, which is exactly the kind of cooking where ginger usually does its best work.

The flavour is more herbal and has a hint of liquorice, so it changes the taste of a dish slightly, but in a way that tends to make it better rather than take anything away.

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