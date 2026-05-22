Nightmare in Nairobi IV: How George Onyango won the East and Central Africa title and revived interest in Kenyan Boxing

The evening of 17 May 2026 at the Masshouse Arena in Nairobi will go down in Kenyan boxing history. The main bout of Nightmare in Nairobi IV - a flagship event from Kalakoda Promotions - ended in triumph for local fighter George Onyango.

He defeated Tanzanian Benjamin Mchunguzi by unanimous decision to claim the CBC East and Central Africa super welterweight title. The fight headlined a stacked card that included contests in the super flyweight, super middleweight, and welterweight divisions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Boxing in Kenya is experiencing a renaissance: regular Nightmare in Nairobi editions and the rise of new stars like Onyango have drawn more eyes to the ring. Along with that growing interest, more fans are turning to platforms that let you not just watch the fights but place bets in real time. For example, 888 bet kenya offers a wide range of markets on boxing, from outright winner to method of victory.

What’s at Stake: Format and Participants

Nightmare in Nairobi IV brought together the region's best fighters and provided a stage for both title fights and ranking bouts. The evening’s format featured:

Main event: CBC East and Central Africa super welterweight title fight (up to 69.9 kg).

Undercard: ranking fights in super flyweight, super middleweight, and welterweight divisions.

Co-main event: Martin Achebi (Kenya) vs Mubaraka Sseguya (Uganda) in the welterweight division.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fighter Achievement at the event Current status George Onyango (Kenya) CBC champion (2026) Rising star Benjamin Mchunguzi (Tanzania) Challenger Experienced opponent Martin Achebi (Kenya) Winner of co-main event Promising welterweight Abdi Beshir (Kenya) Winner of super flyweight bout Veteran, seven titles

Why this tournament matters for Kenya

Kalakoda Promotions’ decision to hold Nightmare in Nairobi regularly is no accident. Over the past two years, the event has become a key platform for the growth of professional boxing in Kenya. Previous editions introduced names like Abdi Beshir and Martin Achebi, and also shone a spotlight on women’s boxing - 40-year-old Conjestina Okwiri competed on the Nightmare in Nairobi IV undercard and announced plans for three fights in 2026.

For Onyango, a home tournament turned into a springboard. Right after the fight, he declared his intention to challenge for the IBO and WBC Africa titles, making him one of the most ambitious Kenyan boxers of the modern era. This is a big event in the world of African sports, and in order not to miss such fights, it is better to install the betting app. You can not only place a bet there, but also watch the tournament.

Main Event: Onyango vs. Mchunguzi

Advertisement

Advertisement

The clash between Onyango and Mchunguzi stole the show. The Tanzanian, giving up reach, banked on aggressive pressure and poured it on in the final four rounds. However, Onyango showed poise and technical superiority: he controlled the distance, worked effectively with his jab, and defended skillfully.

The judges scored the fight 98-92, 99-91, 100-90 in favour of the Kenyan. The win gave Onyango a ticket into Africa’s boxing elite and opened the door to possible contender fights.

George Onyango, CBC champion: “I knew this fight was my chance. I worked hard and believed in my team. Now I want the IBO title.”

Ruben Ndolo, chairman of the Kenya Professional Boxing Commission:

“Boxing gives young people purpose and a livelihood. We work day and night to restore Kenyan boxing to its former glory.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Boxing and Betting: A fan’s honest take

Honestly, boxing is simply dynamite for betting. You never know how it’s going to end - one punch can flip the entire fight, and suddenly the underdog is celebrating. That’s exactly why I love it: the adrenaline is off the charts, no matter how many times you’ve placed a bet.

When you log into 888 bet kenya, the options are almost overwhelming. You can keep it simple - just pick the winner. Or you can dig a little deeper: guess how your fighter wins - by knockout, technical knockout, or decision. A lot of people also bet on the total rounds - whether the fight goes over or under a certain number.

And the best part? Live betting. You’re watching the fight as it happens, you spot a guy starting to wobble, and you add another bet right there. That’s pure emotion. The platform gives you everything you need for it: up‑to‑date stats, a live text feed, and a smooth mobile experience. In short, everything so you’re not just cheering for your guys - you feel like you’re right in the action.

What’s Next

Advertisement

Advertisement

Onyango’s win is just the beginning. In the coming months, new challenges await: a potential WBC Africa title shot and then a move onto the international stage. Kalakoda Promotions has also announced the next instalment of Nightmare in Nairobi, which promises to be even bigger.

For Kenya, this means the boxing boom continues. More and more young people are walking into gyms, and local promoters are getting backing from the KPBC and sponsors. Boxing is becoming more than just a sport - it’s turning into a social ladder. Young fighters now see a real future in the ring, and with more eyes on Kenyan boxing than ever before, the next Nightmare in Nairobi can’t come soon enough.