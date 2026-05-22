Governor Uba Sani approves nearly ₦1bn for judiciary workers’ entitlements in Kaduna
Governor Uba Sani approved almost ₦1 billion for judiciary workers’ outstanding entitlements in Kaduna State.
The payment covers unpaid salaries from April and May 2021, leave grants for 2023 to 2025, and robe and outfit allowances.
The governor said the move is part of efforts to improve workers’ welfare and strengthen the justice system in the state.
Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, has approved nearly ₦1 billion for the payment of outstanding entitlements owed to judiciary workers in the state.
The governor disclosed this while receiving leaders of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), Kaduna State chapter, during a courtesy visit at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House.
The delegation, led by the union’s chairman, Mr. Auwalu Sarki, visited the governor to discuss issues affecting judiciary workers and also appreciated the state government for steps taken toward settling long-standing arrears and welfare concerns.
Governor Sani said the approval was part of his administration’s efforts to promote fairness, responsibility, and improved welfare for workers despite the current economic challenges facing many states.
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According to him, the approved funds will cover two months salary arrears for April and May 2021, liabilities inherited from the previous administration.
The payment package also includes leave grants for 2023, 2024, and 2025, alongside the settlement of robe and outfit allowances owed to judiciary staff for years.
Governor Sani reiterated that supporting workers in the judicial sector remains important because of the critical role they play in maintaining justice and strengthening democratic institutions.
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He commended judiciary workers for their contributions to the legal system and public trust in governance.
The governor also assured the union that his administration would continue to focus on staff welfare, improvement of judicial infrastructure, and stronger cooperation between the executive and judicial arms of government to improve justice delivery across Kaduna State.
The intervention comes at a time when several state governments across Nigeria are facing pressure from labour unions over unpaid salaries, allowances, and welfare-related issues following rising inflation and economic hardship in the country.