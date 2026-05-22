Advertisement

Governor Uba Sani approves nearly ₦1bn for judiciary workers’ entitlements in Kaduna

Precious Omolu
Precious Omolu 12:32 - 22 May 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Governor Uba Sani hosts the Kaduna State JUSUN leadership, led by Chairman Auwalu Sarki, to announce the approval of ₦1 billion for long-overdue worker entitlements.
Kaduna Governor Uba Sani has approved nearly ₦1 billion to clear salary arrears, leave grants, and allowances owed to judiciary workers in the state.
Advertisement

  • Governor Uba Sani approved almost ₦1 billion for judiciary workers’ outstanding entitlements in Kaduna State.

  • The payment covers unpaid salaries from April and May 2021, leave grants for 2023 to 2025, and robe and outfit allowances.

  • The governor said the move is part of efforts to improve workers’ welfare and strengthen the justice system in the state.

Advertisement

Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, has approved nearly ₦1 billion for the payment of outstanding entitlements owed to judiciary workers in the state.

The governor disclosed this while receiving leaders of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), Kaduna State chapter, during a courtesy visit at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House.

The delegation, led by the union’s chairman, Mr. Auwalu Sarki, visited the governor to discuss issues affecting judiciary workers and also appreciated the state government for steps taken toward settling long-standing arrears and welfare concerns.

Uba Sani, Governor of Kaduna State
Advertisement

Governor Sani said the approval was part of his administration’s efforts to promote fairness, responsibility, and improved welfare for workers despite the current economic challenges facing many states.

READ ALSO: The "African Apple"? Why Femi Otedola sold his Geregu stock to bet $100M on Dangote’s September IPO

According to him, the approved funds will cover two months salary arrears for April and May 2021, liabilities inherited from the previous administration.

The payment package also includes leave grants for 2023, 2024, and 2025, alongside the settlement of robe and outfit allowances owed to judiciary staff for years.

Governor Sani reiterated that supporting workers in the judicial sector remains important because of the critical role they play in maintaining justice and strengthening democratic institutions.

Advertisement

READ ALSO: The best Restaurants, Hotels, and Offices in Lagos have one thing in common: most people never notice it 

Chairman of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), Kaduna State Chapter

He commended judiciary workers for their contributions to the legal system and public trust in governance.

The governor also assured the union that his administration would continue to focus on staff welfare, improvement of judicial infrastructure, and stronger cooperation between the executive and judicial arms of government to improve justice delivery across Kaduna State.

The intervention comes at a time when several state governments across Nigeria are facing pressure from labour unions over unpaid salaries, allowances, and welfare-related issues following rising inflation and economic hardship in the country.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
http://ocdn.eu/video-workflow/images/2445c372-db96-44c9-a16d-01fd101fa29a-6.jpg
News
20.12.2018
10 biggest news stories in Nigeria
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
Meet Perfect 4th Ensemble: the Orchestra behind the World’s largest Afrobeats Orchestra performance  
Entertainment
22.05.2026
Meet Perfect 4th Ensemble: the Orchestra behind the World’s largest Afrobeats Orchestra performance  
Governor Uba Sani approves nearly ₦1bn for judiciary workers’ entitlements in Kaduna
News
22.05.2026
Governor Uba Sani approves nearly ₦1bn for judiciary workers’ entitlements in Kaduna
Bolt CEO fires entire HR team for ‘creating problems that didn't exist,’ replaces them with AI
News
22.05.2026
Bolt CEO fires entire HR team for ‘creating problems that didn't exist,’ replaces them with AI
Defence Headquarters denies downplaying Oyo school kidnap, says attack was carried out by Boko Haram-linked JAS terrorists
News
22.05.2026
Defence Headquarters denies downplaying Oyo school kidnap, says attack was carried out by Boko Haram-linked JAS terrorists
New Music Friday: Blaqbonez and Asake link up, Rema joins LISA and Anitta for the World Cup anthem
Entertainment
22.05.2026
New Music Friday: Blaqbonez and Asake link up, Rema joins LISA and Anitta for the World Cup anthem
Oil prices drops as US awaits Iran’s response to a proposed deal
News
22.05.2026
Oil prices drops as US awaits Iran’s response to a proposed deal