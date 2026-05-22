Participants get their hands dirty with practical, technical projects that top engineering and manufacturing firms value.

Participants get their hands dirty with practical, technical projects that top engineering and manufacturing firms value.

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How a Free 6-Week Programme is Helping Young Nigerians Gain Real Skills, Internships, and Career Opportunities.

Apply for BeMINT 2.0! Get free 6-week intensive training in digital skills, 3D design, and soft skills. Includes transport stipends and internship placements for Nigerian youth.

Many graduates in Nigeria have the certificates, but when it comes to the practical skills employers actually pay for, there’s a massive mismatch.

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There are also young Nigerians looking for a way to break into the tech space without spending a kobo or needing to learn a skill while waiting to gain admission.

Some young undergraduates also want to learn digital skills, but school life and expensive course fees always get in the way.

Whichever segment you find yourself in, there is a solution for you: BeMINT 2.0

Building total leaders. Our soft skills modules train you to speak confidently, pitch ideas, and dominate job interviews.

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In just six weeks, you could change your career story.

What is BeMINT 2.0?

A cross-section of tech-hungry young Nigerians unlocking practical digital skills to bridge the employment gap.

BeMINT stands for Mathematics, IT, Natural Sciences, and Technology. It’s a high-impact youth empowerment programme designed to give you the practical skills needed in today’s job market.

It is a globally backed initiative funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and implemented by Siemens Stiftung and EAE in partnership with AHK Nigeria.

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The free STEM and digital skills training programme in Nigeria aims to bridge the gap between education and employment, helping participants gain job-ready skills, mentorship, and internship opportunities.

Proof That It Actually Works

The energy is unmatched! When you join the cohort, you gain an exclusive, supportive community of growth-minded peers.

For many participants, it’s their first real step into the world of work. In simple terms, beyond learning, BeMINT prepares you for real opportunities.

BeMINT isn’t testing the waters; the results are already massive. After a successful 1.0 phase that trained 300+ people, BeMINT 2.0 is scaling up to reach 400 participants.

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Check out the receipts from the journey so far:

222 Participants already trained.

96% Completion Rate (meaning the classes are actually engaging!).

95 Internship Placements secured.

45 Partner Organisations are currently hiring from this pool.

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Here, you’re not just learning but also equipped for opportunities globally.

What You’ll Master in 6 Weeks

96% completion rate for a reason! Hands-on learning ensures every single hour spent translates to absolute career readiness.

The programme uses a "no-nonsense" 6-week intensive model. You won’t just be staring at a whiteboard or watching tutorial videos; you’ll be getting your hands busy with:

Digital & STEM Skills: 3D Design (Solid Edge), CAD, and digital literacy.

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Soft Skills: Communication, teamwork, and problem-solving.

Career Readiness: Real-world CV building and job interview prep.

Entrepreneurship: Training to help you launch your own business ideas.

Mentorship from industry professionals

It’s structured to help you learn and also apply what you learn.

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The "Extra" Benefits (Why It’s Different)

Our expert panel mapping out the exact pipeline from the classroom directly to secure internship placements.

Most "free" trainings leave you stranded once the class ends. BeMINT 2.0 secures your livelihood with:

100% Free Tuition: No hidden fees.

Welfare Support: You get a transport stipend and lunch support during the training.

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The Internship Pipeline: Access to real work experience in top Nigerian firms.

Global Credibility: A certificate backed by international partners.

Limited Slots: Why You Must Act Fast

Participants get their hands dirty with practical, technical projects that top engineering and manufacturing firms value.

Here is the catch: Each cohort only selects 45 participants from a pool of over 200+ applicants.

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This means:

Selection is competitive: They are looking for those truly hungry for growth.

Early application is key: Don’t wait until the portal is heavy with traffic.

It’s exclusive: If you’re picked, you’re getting access to a career-changing network.

Who Should Apply?

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If you are a young Nigerian aged 18–25 (students and recent grads included) who is tired of the job-search struggle and ready to learn skills like No-code tools, Design Thinking, or Technology, this is for you.

Applications for the next cohort are officially open! Don’t let "Sapa" or lack of skills hold you back in 2026.

Beyond coding, BeMINT teaches participants the exact framework of business economics and reinvestment strategy.