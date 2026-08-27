Two German airport workers die of malaria after 'mosquito arrives on plane'.

Two German airport workers die of malaria after 'mosquito arrives on plane'.

Malaria outbreak hits German airport as 2 workers die, five others infected by suspected imported mosquito

A rare malaria outbreak at Frankfurt Airport in Germany has killed two employee and infected five others, with authorities suspecting an infected mosquito brought into the country on a plane.

Two Frankfurt Airport employees have died after contracting malaria, while five other workers were infected.

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Authorities believe the cases were linked to an infected mosquito that may have arrived on an aircraft from a malaria-risk region.

The incident is being treated as a rare case of “airport malaria” because the affected workers had not travelled to malaria-endemic countries.

Health authorities have deployed mosquito traps and issued warnings to airport workers.

A rare malaria outbreak at Germany’s Frankfurt Airport has killed two employees and infected five others, according to airport operator Fraport and health authorities.

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The affected workers are believed to have contracted the disease after coming into contact with an infected Anopheles mosquito that was likely transported into Germany on an aircraft from a malaria-endemic region.

The cases are being described as “airport malaria”, a rare form of transmission that occurs when malaria-carrying mosquitoes are accidentally transported through international travel, such as inside aircraft or luggage, and later infect people in areas where malaria is not normally present.

According to reports, the first infections were identified among Frankfurt Airport workers in July. The affected employees reportedly fell ill between July 4 and July 6, with authorities initially confirming four cases before the number increased to six.

Fraport confirmed that one employee had died from the infection, while the remaining five workers received medical treatment. Reports from German health authorities later indicated that two deaths were linked to the outbreak.

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI), Germany’s federal public health agency, said the infections were believed to have been caused by an imported infected mosquito. The institute described airport-related malaria transmission as extremely rare.

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Health authorities said there is no indication that the malaria cases spread from person to person, as the disease is typically transmitted through the bite of an infected mosquito.

Following the outbreak, mosquito traps were installed around the airport to capture insects for laboratory analysis, while workers were advised to seek medical attention if they experience malaria symptoms such as fever, chills, headaches or fatigue.

The Frankfurt Health Department and airport authorities have continued monitoring the situation, while stressing that the risk to passengers and the wider public remains low.

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Malaria is a potentially life-threatening disease caused by parasites transmitted through bites from infected Anopheles mosquitoes. Although Germany records malaria cases every year, most are linked to travellers returning from countries where the disease is common.