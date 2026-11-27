Eight burnt beyond recognition as Danfo passenger bus crashes and bursts into flames on Lagos expressway

A tragic accident along the Badagry Expressway in Lagos involving a Mazda bus resulted in multiple fatalities and injuries after the vehicle overturned and burst into flames.

LASEMA says eight adults died and five others were rescued after the bus crash at Checkpoint Bus Stop.

The fire service initially reported six deaths, while LASTMA gave a toll of eight dead and 13 injured.

Emergency agencies gave different explanations for the crash, with accounts pointing to speeding, brake failure and a possible fuel leak.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At least six people, and by the emergency agency's count eight, were burnt to death on Thursday morning when a Mazda bus crashed into a culvert and burst into flames at Checkpoint Bus Stop, on the Badagry Expressway in Lagos.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said the accident involved a Mazda bus, plate number LSD 73YL. Its Permanent Secretary, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said eight adults were burnt beyond recognition, while emergency responders rescued five adults, four men and a woman, and took them to Badagry General Hospital.

Federal Road Safety Corps officials moved the remains to a nearby morgue for identification. He said the road was cleared and reopened after the rescue and recovery operations.

There are conflicting accounts of the number of casualties

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service had earlier said six people were burnt to death and 12 others suffered burns. The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) put the toll at eight dead and 13 injured.

The cause is disputed too. LASEMA said preliminary investigations pointed to overspeeding and reckless driving. LASTMA said the bus suffered brake failure, somersaulted and burst into flames, and that the driver fled the scene. The fire service said it received a distress call at 8:44 a.m., and that firefighters from its Badagry station arrived at 9:13 a.m.

What residents say

A resident who lives near the scene gave Pulse's reporter a different account. She said a small boy was trying to cross the road and the driver swerved to avoid him, and then lost the brakes. She said the bus overturned and fuel poured out, because such buses typically feed from a jerry can through hoses instead of a fuel tank. She also said only four people survived.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Lagos fire service said preliminary information suggested the driver had about five litres of extra petrol stored inside the vehicle to refuel the tank, and that the fuel is suspected to have worsened the fire.