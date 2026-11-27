FG to give 600 Nigerian tailors ₦5m each: Who qualifies, how to apply and conditions beneficiaries must meet

The Nigerian Federal Government has launched a ₦3 billion initiative to empower 600 tailors nationwide with ₦5 million each in grants and loans. Learn about eligibility rules, certification requirements, application channels, and risk of default.

The FG has unveiled a five-year programme to support 600 tailors with ₦5 million each.

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Each support package comprises a ₦2.5 million grant and a ₦2.5 million repayable facility.

Both SUPA and non-SUPA artisans can qualify if they pass ITF certification and obtain the required licence.

Beneficiaries who default on repayments for three consecutive months risk losing their businesses.

The Federal Government , through the Industrial Training Fund (ITF), has unveiled a ₦3 billion business incubation programme to support 600 tailors across Nigeria, with each selected beneficiary expected to receive ₦5 million in financial and business assistance to establish or expand their enterprises.

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The initiative, known as the Business Incubation for Renewed Hope Tailors Programme, will run for five years and is designed to help skilled artisans move beyond vocational training to build sustainable businesses and create employment opportunities .

The ITF announced the programme during a pre-launch sensitisation exercise in Jos, Plateau State, where it disclosed that 150 tailors from the North-Central zone had been selected for the pilot phase.

The 150 beneficiaries represent a proposed allocation of ₦750 million, while the remaining 450 places are expected to bring the total number of beneficiaries to 600 nationwide.

The programme is one of the exit pathways under the ITF's Skill-Up Artisans Programme (SUPA), which aims to improve the technical skills and business capacity of Nigerian artisans.

How the ₦5 million support package is structured

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The ₦5 million is not an outright cash grant. According to Nairametrics, each selected beneficiary will receive a support package comprising:

₦2.5 million grant: This portion is non-repayable.

₦2.5 million business support facility: This portion must be repaid over five years.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The combined package is intended to provide financial assistance for establishing, strengthening and expanding tailoring businesses.

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Beyond the funding, the ITF will provide selected beneficiaries with business development support, including mentorship, marketing guidance and bookkeeping training.

The programme will also provide technical assistance through recommended technicians for equipment servicing and repairs, as well as advisory services and further training from experienced master craftsmen.

Who qualifies for the programme?

The programme is open to both participants of the ITF Skill-Up Artisans Programme and tailors who received training outside SUPA.

However, prospective beneficiaries must meet the following requirements:

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Must be involved in sewing and cutting.

Must have passed the ITF certification examination.

Must have obtained the required ITF certification licence.

Both SUPA and non-SUPA artisans can qualify, provided they meet the certification and licensing requirements.

According to the ITF's Director of Legal Services, Safiya Abubakar, the certification requirement is intended to ensure that beneficiaries possess the necessary technical competence before receiving business support.

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This means that simply operating a tailoring business or completing a vocational training programme does not automatically guarantee eligibility.

How can interested tailors apply?

The ITF has not announced a separate nationwide application deadline or confirmed that a fresh selection window for all 600 beneficiaries is currently open.

However, the Fund's published guidelines for its general Business Incubation Programme provide the following registration channels:

Visit the nearest ITF area office and obtain and complete the business incubation application form.

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Alternatively, visit the ITF's official website at www.itf.gov.ng for information about the programme and application process.

Artisans who have not participated in SUPA must ensure they are certified and licensed by the ITF to meet the eligibility requirements.

The ITF's general business incubation guidelines also state that participation in the incubation programme is free.

Prospective applicants should note that registering for SUPA or submitting an application for general business incubation does not automatically guarantee selection for the Renewed Hope Tailors scheme.

The first 150 beneficiaries have already been selected from the North-Central zone, but the ITF has not provided a detailed nationwide selection timetable for the remaining 450 places.

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What happens after a tailor is selected?

Industrial Training Fund (ITF) logo

The programme is structured as a five-year business incubation arrangement designed to take beneficiaries from the establishment stage to more mature business operations.

According to report, the process includes:

Business location: Beneficiaries will identify suitable locations for their proposed businesses.

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Verification: The ITF will inspect and verify the proposed business premises.

Branding and equipment: Approved locations will be branded, and the necessary equipment will be installed.

Business mentorship: Participants will receive guidance on running and developing their enterprises.

Marketing and bookkeeping: The ITF will provide support to improve marketing and financial management.

Technical assistance: Recommended technicians will help with equipment servicing and repairs.

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Further training: Beneficiaries will receive additional guidance and training from experienced master craftsmen.

The arrangement is intended to ensure that beneficiaries receive more than financial assistance and have the support needed to build sustainable businesses.

Conditions beneficiaries must meet

The support package also comes with financial and ownership conditions that selected tailors must understand.

According to the ITF's Training Development Officer, Tamara Bifmuk, beneficiaries will eventually take ownership of their businesses after repaying the ₦2.5 million business support facility within the five-year incubation period.

The conditions reported include:

Repayment: Beneficiaries must repay the ₦2.5 million business support facility within five years.

Business ownership: Ownership of the businesses will eventually be transferred to beneficiaries after they complete the repayment.

Early repayment: The ITF will continue providing business support services even if a beneficiary chooses to repay the facility ahead of schedule.

Missed repayments: Beneficiaries who fail to make the required repayments for three consecutive months risk having their businesses reclaimed by the ITF.

The three-month default provision is particularly important because the programme is not structured as a simple cash giveaway. Beneficiaries must meet the repayment conditions to retain their businesses and eventually assume ownership.

Why the Federal Government introduced the programme

Nigeria's tailoring and garment industry is largely made up of small-scale operators, many of whom face challenges such as limited access to finance, modern equipment, business management knowledge and opportunities to expand production.

The ITF initiative is expected to address some of these challenges by combining financial assistance with equipment, business mentorship and technical support.

The programme also aligns with President Bola Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly its focus on entrepreneurship, employment generation, small business development and technical skills.