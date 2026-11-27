Trabzonspor manager Thomas Reis has publicly backed Paul Onuachu despite the Super Eagles striker netting just once in his last 10 games, insisting a single goal will unlock his confidence

Trabzonspor coach Thomas Reis has urged Paul Onuachu to remain patient, believing that a single goal could help the Super Eagles striker rediscover his confidence after a difficult spell in front of goal.

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The German tactician has backed the Nigerian forward's contribution to the team despite his recent struggles, with Onuachu managing just one goal in his last 10 appearances.

Reis backs Onuachu despite scoring struggles

Speaking ahead of Trabzonspor's UEFA Conference League encounter against CSKA Sofia, Reis praised the 31-year-old's work rate and commitment, insisting that his value to the team extends beyond scoring goals.

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"But I can also say that Paul Onuachu is a very hardworking player for the team. He's always trying to put up a good fight. I actually mentioned this in the press conference we had after the game," he said, as quoted by Haber61.

The former Genk striker has struggled to replicate the goalscoring form that made him an important attacking option for Trabzonspor, but Reis believes finding the net could quickly change his fortunes.

"He needs a goal, I told him that well. When he scores that goal, he will be much better. I think it will be much faster and easier for him to recover and improve," the coach added.

Onuachu fails to end drought against CSKA Sofia

Reis's encouragement did not immediately produce the desired response in Bulgaria, as Onuachu went without a goal in Trabzonspor's 2-1 victory over CSKA Sofia on Thursday.

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The Nigerian started the Conference League fixture and played the full 90 minutes but could not find the net, extending his scoring drought to five consecutive appearances across all competitions.

Onuachu has now registered three goals in 15 appearances this season, with two coming in the Turkish Super Lig and one in the Conference League. His last strike came against KuPS in October, leaving him with just one goal across his previous 10 matches.